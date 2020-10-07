HART — Whitehall's cross-country teams narrowly maintained their holds on second place in the West Michigan Conference Tuesday in Hart, while Montague's girls again finished third, but the Wildcat boys dropped to fourth place.
The battle for second has been going on all season as the top-ranked Hart teams have dominated, but the Vikings have consistently managed to outpace the opposition in that battle. Tuesday, Whitehall's boys edged Mason County Central for second, 74-77, and the girls outdid Montague 70-80. Montague's boys were three points behind MCC.
Riley Buys of Whitehall had the highest finish locally, taking fourth place in the boys' race with a time of 17:37.7. Addison Bluhm placed eighth in a time of 18:05.97. Montague's top two runners, Cale Coppess (18:11.5) and Kaden Hainer (18:27.3) finished ninth and 10th respectively.
Also for Whitehall, Carter McIlroy finished 18th (19:10.1), Tyler Dickinson was 27th (19:53.0), and Jacob Bush was 29th (19:55.9). Montague scorers included Conner Raeth (16th, 18:59.9, a season best), Own Fairchild (20th, 19:12.1), and Clay Johnson (34th, 20:07.5).
In the girls' race, Whitehall's Ariana Treat earned the area's top finish, coming in sixth place with a time of 20:58.8. Montague's Isabelle Auch and Dreea Atchison each cracked the top 10, placing eighth and ninth respectively with times of 21:16.7 and 21:20.6.
Hayli Fagan (14th, 22:08.4), Olivia Tjapkes (16th, 22:41.9) and Allison Tate (19th, 22:52.5) also reached the top 20 for Whitehall. Bailey Pierson (22nd, 23:17.8) rounded out the scoring. For Montague, Erica Peets was 20th (23:06.5), Sheldin Beishuizen was 24th (23:27.5), and Lily Seaver was 33rd (24:17.6).