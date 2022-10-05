Whitehall took second place in both races Tuesday at the West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree hosted by Oakridge.
Whitehall's boys came within four points of Fremont for the top spot, falling 36-40. The Viking duo of Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy continued their excellent campaigns with another 1-2 finish in the jamboree. Richmond won the race in a time of 16:50, and McIlroy's time was 17:01. Stewart Waters also reached the top 10, placing eighth in a time of 17:43. Andrew Boeringa placed 11th (18:03) and Hunter Parsons was 20th (19:10) to round out the Vikings' scoring.
The girls team was able to maintain second place despite missing top runner Cami Kraai. Ariana Treat took the team's #1 spot this time around, placing fifth in a time of 21:07. Adalyn Britton rounded out the top 10 with a time of 22:05. Corina Mitteer (22:37) and Allison Tate (22:56) finished 14th and 15th, and Madison Parmley earned the final scoring spot by coming in 17th (23:20).
Both Montague teams finished fifth in the race. The Wildcats' top performer was Cammie Erickson, who finished ninth in the girls' race with a time of 22:04. Other scorers were Claire Genter (29th, 25:37), Emma Pendell (33rd, 26:01), Ashlyn Beck (38th, 27:03) and April Howard (43rd, 28:08).
Owen Fairchild led the Wildcat boys, coming in 10th place with a time of 18:00. He was followed by Clay Johnson (15th, 18:45), Jimmy Thommen (42nd, 23:28), Hunter Beck (52nd, 27:33) and Nathan Davis (54th, 27:51).