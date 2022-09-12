Whitehall's teams each won the large-school Red division Saturday at the Fremont Hill and Bale Invitational. The Viking boys topped Fremont 44-52 and the girls edged Allendale 37-41.
Montague squads also competed. The Wildcat boys were fourth and the girls placed fifth.
Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy headlined Viking efforts at the meet, going 1-2 in the boys' race. Richmond had a time of 17:26.9 and McIlroy finished in 17:43.7. Stewart Waters also placed in the top 10, coming in eighth with a time of 18:49.3.
The Viking girls also had three top-10 finishers. Cami Kraai placed third in a time of 21:46.8 and Ariana Treat was fifth with a time of 22:25.6. Adalyn Britton came in eighth in a time of 22:54.0.
Andrew Boeringa took 13th (19:21.8) and Avery Jura was 20th (20:00.4) to round out Viking boys scoring. For the Whitehall girls, Allison Tate took 12th (23:30.4) and Corina Mitteer was 14th (23:53.5).
Owen Fairchild was Montague's top finisher, coming in sixth for the boys in a time of 18:34.1. Clay Johnson finished 12th and had a time of 19:21.3. Also scoring were Alix Draves (14th, 19:25.9), Braeden Johnston (31st, 22:55.5) and Isaac Falk (33rd, 23:13.5).
For the Wildcat girls, Cammie Erickson was 11th (23:21.2), followed by Claire Genter in 29th (27:50.9), Delaney Schultz in 33rd (28:40.4), Grace Torsch in 37th (29:55.7) and Emma Pendell in 39th (30:37.0).