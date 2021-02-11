WHITEHALL — Whitehall entered the season in an enviable position, at least with respect to this unusual year — the Vikings returned nearly their entire roster, so unlike so many other basketball teams, they didn't have to imagine what it was like to play together amid all the off-season disruption.
It took the Vikings a little bit to take advantage of that edge Thursday against Montague, but once they did, the results were spectacular, as they rolled to a 75-47 win.
Whitehall ripped off 47 points in the second half alone, dicing Montague's defense and getting turnovers and easy fast-break buckets.
The main beneficiary was senior forward Dayton Cole. The big guy with the dimensions of a linebacker dunked four times in the game and went for 28 points, easily a game high.
"I'm really proud of him," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "Last year he played only on the block. This summer, I'd drive past, and he'd be out in the driveway shooting, or he'd be going everywhere he could to get work in, and worked on ballhandling. When we finally had some workouts this fall, we signed up for hour-long workouts, and he signed up for both blocks (of time) and didn't miss a workout. It's not by accident that he's having success and that he's more versatile."
The game was back and forth and close most of the first half, but Whitehall started to swing momentum its way late in the quarter. With a 23-18 lead in the final seconds of the half, the Vikings got a big boost when, in the course of just six seconds, Casey Lownds hit a three-pointer, followed by Andrew Durbin stealing an inbounds pass and laying it in at the buzzer. At that point it was 28-18.
"I didn't even see Tex do it," Aardema said, using Durbin's nickname. "I was walking out here to congratulate Casey, and all of a sudden there were two more points. That was big."
While the Vikings took the game over from there, Montague coach David Osborne said things went downhill before that five-point burst.
"That didn't help, but it came before that," Osborne said. "Offensively, we were terrible. They picked up the defense and pressured our guards, and we did a terrible job of passing, shooting, dribbling, all the fundamental stuff...You have to do the little things and make the easy passes and set a screen when you're supposed to set a screen. We have guys going in that are supposed to know what they're doing and they don't.
"Now, we have a young team. We have two seniors and a freshman starting right now. We obviously have a long way to go. And they're a veteran team returning eight or nine kids. They just outplayed us and wanted it more."
The Wildcats have been without guard Tate Stine for the first two games with a knee injury, although he is expected to return soon. Osborne said Stine is the centerpiece of the team, and when he went down, the coach said, less than an hour prior to Tuesday's opener, it threw the team dynamic off kilter.
"Now we're trying to figure out who we are," Osborne said. "We thought we knew. We have Tugg Nichols, Aidan Buchberger, Lance Grattafiori, all trying to figure out, who's the man? Who handles the ball? Who runs the offense? Who makes the calls? We've had one day to figure that out. It's tough."
Whitehall, meanwhile, substituted liberally — the perks of having nine returning players plus a few talented guys who were on the JV a year ago — and made deliberate use of its depth in hopes of wearing the 'Cats down. It certainly seemed to work.
So impressive was the win that Cole responded to a question about the team's goals by saying he believes the Vikings can go unbeaten in the league. Aardema, who knows firsthand how difficult such a feat is after Whitehall did it in 2016-17, said his team is capable, but especially in a condensed schedule, it will require uncommon focus.
"We got down towards the end (of that season) and it became so taxing on us, we almost didn't have anything left," Aardema said. "Obviously we're not going to try to lose any games, but with the way this season sets up...to be at your very best every night is a heck of a mental challenge for them. I'm good with them having a goal as long as they understand it's a ton of work to be undefeated in conference, and pretty ambitious to say after one game."
In addition to Cole's 28 points, Addison Bluhm added 13 and Casey Lownds 10. Drew Collins paced the 'Cats for the second straight game, with 15 points.
MONTAGUE (47) Johnston 1 0-0 2, Buchberger 0 2-2 , Grattafiori 1 0-0 3, Nichols 3 0-2 6, Collins 6 2-4 15, Atchison 3 1-1 8, Blankstrom 4 0-1 10, McDonald 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 6-12 47.
WHITEHALL (75) Watson 3 0-0 6, Koch 0 1-2 1, Moore 1 0-0 2, Bluhm 3 6-6 13, Stoudt 1 0-0 2, Cole 12 4-6 28, Larson 0 0-2 0, Mikkelson 2 0-0 4, Lownds 3 1-4 10, Wiggers 2 0-0 5, Durbin 2 0-2 4. Totals 29 12-22 75.
Montague....10 8 15 14 — 47
Whitehall.....12 16 25 22 — 75
Three-point goals — Montague 5 (Grataffiori, Collins, Atchison, Blankstrom 2), Whitehall 5 (Bluhm, Lownds 3, Wiggers). Total fouls — Montague 16, Whitehall 16. JV score — Whitehall 63, Montague 33.