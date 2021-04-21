MUSKEGON — Whitehall couldn't overcome a strong North Muskegon team Wednesday in a Coastal Conference league dual, losing 6-2 to the Norse.
The Viking wins came at fourth singles and second doubles. Lucy Zamojcin defeated Francine Vinson at fourth singles in a competitive three-set match, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd knocked off Izzy Reynolds/Natalie Lorenz, also in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
The Vikings' third doubles pair of Sarah VanDam/Mackenzie Hall took the first set against Anna Toebe/Ella Tarrant, but dropped the match, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.