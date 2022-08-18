WHITEHALL — You don't schedule a week one game against a program the caliber of Unity Christian, which was the Division 4 runner-up last year and has been to the semifinals or beyond in four of the past six seasons, if you're not confident in your team.
Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon doesn't duck that reality. He thinks his group is great and calls the players as physically strong as they've been during his now 10-season tenure. Offseason scrimmages with high-level opposition have only stoked that optimism both in the coaches' room and with the players. The Vikings were tri-champs in the West Michigan Conference last year with Oakridge and Montague - the first time since 1999 the Vikes won a piece of the league - and believe they can win it outright this time.
"There's for sure a lot of excitement, seeing who we've been able to be competitive with this summer," Sigmon said. "That really gives us cause to be optimistic and see the high ceiling we have. But we know how Montague and Oakridge operate, and those are proud and tradition-rich programs. They're not going to take a knee against us. We'd like to build off the success. We're the new kids on the block, so to speak. We'd like to win the thing outright and make some noise in the playoffs as well."
The focus on the powerful Crusaders in the opener, as well as other challenging non-league battles against a good Hastings squad and Class A Alpena, has kept the team locked in rather than drawing too much motivation from the way last season ended. Whitehall lost a district finals game to Cadillac that it believes it should have won, but Sigmon noted that in the bird's-eye view, that the team did as much as it did while missing so many key faces was an accomplishment. The Vikings lost stalwart defenders Graycen Shepherd and Ira Jenkins to preseason injuries last year and were also without lineman Winton Napier in the Cadillac game.
Jenkins is off to wrestle at Michigan, but Shepherd, a Division I recruit who holds a Bowling Green offer, and Napier are both back, and many other key contributors return too.
On offense, Kyle Stratton is back for his second year as the starter at quarterback. The kid his linemen called "Sweetness" last year had an outstanding sophomore season, but by all accounts has gotten much better since. He appears to have grown a few inches and has a stronger arm than last year.
"The confidence at quarterback is astronomical," Sigmon said of Stratton. "He's coming in physically as a junior but with the knowledge and experience of a senior. That's exciting for our football team. He's done an excellent job of getting himself physically ready. He's been a varsity athlete every year in some capacity since he was a freshman...and his body has caught up to his skill set.
"I know he's excited about the season, and he should be. He has our trust and that of the entire football program that you really can't replicate. The kid either has it or he doesn't. We're fortunate to have that piece."
Elsewhere on offense, Whitehall's seemingly annual tradition of scooping up a middleweight wrestler and having him be the bell-cow at running back may have a twist this year after Alec Pruett's graduation. Sigmon said the coaches have been unable to draw much separation between a trio of options at the position - Jackson Cook, Trenton TenBrock and Darnell Mack - because each of them has been so good. It's possible all three see action there.
"I don't want to discount the chance that the light bulb goes off for one of them (and he takes the position over)," Sigmon said. "(But) they've all had tremendous offseasons and camps. They're making it difficult for us to commit to one guy."
Senior Nate Bolley is back too as an all-purpose big play threat. Bolley has been a walking highlight reel since joining the varsity in 2020 and he said his motivation is at an all-time high now that he's in his final year.
He's known mostly for his offense, but Bolley takes great pride in his defense too, having grabbed three interceptions and recorded 42.5 tackles last year. He thinks that side of the ball will be a force again.
"Every single year, what shocks the offenses we're playing against is our defense," Bolley said. "I've always been more impressed by our defense. That's what gets everybody caught off guard and it's really underrated. No one knows too much about it."
Sigmon said that Bolley's ability on the field has only been matched by his leadership qualities off it.
"He's been a pretty dynamic player for two years, but he's at a different place now as far as the intangibles," Sigmon said. "His leadership, the way he tries to bring kids along with him. We knew he's a good football player, but he's growing up into a young man now. That's as rewarding as anything he's done from a football standpoint."
The WMC title will certainly be a benchmark for Whitehall, with the three tri-champs from a year all likely to be factors in the first year of the big-school Lakes Division. Sigmon said how his team gets through the four-game opening gauntlet of Unity Christian, Hastings, Alpena and rival Montague, both physically and mentally, will be a huge bellwether. If all goes well, the Vikings could get a second shot at Unity in the postseason.
"We're going to be tested by Unity Christian and Hastings before we even talk about a conference," Sigmon said. "Our kids' resolve will be tested. Being that they've done the work, they're ready to take on that challenge.
"There's a possibility that if everyone involved in that (Unity Christian) game does their job, this might only be round one...If we learn who we are this first game and what we have to correct, this could be a week one and a week 11 or 12 matchup."