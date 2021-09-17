SHELBY — Whitehall moved the ball at will against Shelby Friday night and came away with a 68-0 victory.
The Vikings (3-1, 2-1 West Michigan Conference) only ran 13 offensive plays, and they scored on seven of them. Nate Bolley and Red Watson scored on a punt and interception return respectively in the first quarter, helping stake Whitehall to a 27-0 lead.
On defense, the Vikings allowed only 31 total yards on 41 plays, intercepting the Tigers twice.
Alec Pruett gained 126 yards on only four carries, scoring twice. Jackson Cook, Lukas Palmer and Bolley each scored from long distance on their only carries of the game. Kyle Stratton threw one pass, a 41-yard touchdown to Watson.
On defense, Watson and Brodie Fogus each had an interception and Jaiden Altgilbers led in tackles with 4.5 stops, two for a loss.