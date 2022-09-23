WHITEHALL — For Whitehall, Manistee represented one of the trappiest of all trap games Friday night, falling between an emotional and lopsided win over Montague last week and a huge clash at Oakridge next week. However, the Vikings' focus never wavered, and the result was a 56-0 blowout of the Chippewas, moving the team to 5-0 (2-0 West Michigan Conference Lakes).

"I'm really proud of our kids' focus," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "To have Montague last week and ride that high, and have a sneaky-tough Manistee team, being 3-1 and everything, and they're physical. They're physical up front. Give credit to those guys, they work really hard. And obviously having Oakridge next week, it was a big win for us. It shows the maturity of our group."

For three plays, it seemed like perhaps Whitehall would be sluggish, as the Vikings went three-and-out. However, senior Nate Bolley, as he so often does, sparked the team, albeit accidentally. He dropped the punt snap, then picked it up, saw a seam to his left and took off for the first down.

"It just gave us a real shot of life," Sigmon said. "That's what's great about Nate. He can make something out of nothing, and he did just that.

"He jokes around with me. We had a conversation this week and he said, 'I haven't had to get into my backpack of crazy yet.' I don't know if I've heard it phrased that way before, but maybe that was a little bit of the backpack, I guess."

Whatever it was, it led to a Whitehall touchdown two plays later when Kyle Stratton found Camden Thompson for a 29-yard touchdown. From then on the Whitehall offense basically could name its score, going in for touchdowns all seven times it had the ball.

Stratton was responsible for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. He accounted for 159 yards of offense. The Vikings averaged nearly 13 yards per rush (and over 11 yards per play in all) behind a dominant offensive line.

As impressive as the offense was, the defense might have been even more so. The veer attack of Manistee requires attention to detail and focus, and as a big favorite, it's easy to let those things wander. Whitehall did none of that. The Chippewas only had one long offensive drive, a 10-plus minute possession that was helped by Viking penalties and ended inside the 10-yard line when the first half clock ran out. Other than that, Manistee got almost nothing and had only 100 total offensive yards.

"This week we really focused on physicality because Manistee likes to pride themselves on being tough," Whitehall's Jaiden Altgilbers said. "We wanted to match that coming out on the first drive and keep it up.

"It shows we can play against those hard-nosed teams and we can stick to our assignments and play well."

Altgilbers wasn't the top tackler on this night, with seven takedowns, but he had two for loss and has been the engine of the defensive front all season. Jackson Cook led the defense with 10.5 stops and Trenton TenBrock had eight, including six solo tackles.

"I was very impressed with how our defensive line and our linebackers played," Sigmon said. "It's very disciplined football they have to play in order to be successful. That's really where we want to be in week five. We're pretty excited."

The Viking defensive unit got their "cherry on top," Altgilbers said, when Ca'Mar Ready picked up a fumble that took a nice hop into his arms and ran it back for the final touchdown of the game. Ready had just scored on a 32-yard end around on offense moments prior.

Whitehall next travels to Oakridge, a game that could decide the WMC Lakes and will give the winner a major boost in playoff points. Altgilbers already had an idea of what the keys would be for his defense to slow down the Eagles.

"Definitely having our pass coverages down and also our line getting a push," Altgilbers said. "This year it's a lot more personal because of (our loss) last year. We're going in with a good mentality that we're going to bring it to them."