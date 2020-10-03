WHITEHALL — Playing a football game at 4 p.m. rather than 7 did not faze Whitehall Friday afternoon. In fact, it seems very little fazes these Vikings.
They certainly showed that in pounding North Muskegon, 41-3, to improve to 3-0 on the season and increase their season scoring margin to 153-3.
The game was played at 4 p.m. for a lack of available officials; the crew that officiated this game also reffed the Hart/Oakridge game later that day.
North Muskegon did virtually nothing on offense, totaling 35 yards, and the field goal was largely due to a big kickoff return that put the Norsemen in scoring range immediately.
The Whitehall defense has been spectacular all season, and has been so notably without any one player racking up stats. It’s a true team defense.
“We’re playing really fundamentally sound, mistake-free football on the defensive side,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. “That’s excellent to see...You really can’t ask much more from our defense right now. They’re playing very well.”
The Vikings sacked North Muskegon quarterback Brennan Pannucci four times and terrorized him many more. The team racked up 18 tackles for loss overall, led by 4.5 from Connor Young.
“We came in with a goal to go all season without being scored on,” junior linebacker Ira Jenkins said. “That’s happened now, but our next goal is not to give touchdowns up. That’s the mindset every play, is not to give anything up.”
On offense, meanwhile, the Vikes didn’t start the cleanest. They fumbled the ball away twice and had a touchdown wiped off the board at halftime when Andrew Durbin’s one-yard plunge was nullified by a holding call that Sigmon said the coaches, after objecting on the field, realized was right when they looked at the film.
Despite that, though, Whitehall led 14-3 at the break behind that strong defense, as well as a punt block that was returned for a score by Mario Moore.
The second half was a much different story, as Whitehall’s offense played nearly as well as its defense. The Vikings broke out of an offensive rut with two big runs by Kris Dowdell in the third quarter, setting up Alec Pruett for a five-yard scoring burst, his second touchdown of the day. The Vikes then scored the next three straight possessions to boot, including a very physical 20-yard run by Dowdell. The senior back went for 109 yards on only eight carries.
“He’s definitely a kid right now that gets stronger as the game goes on,” Sigmon said of Dowdell. “That’s exactly what you want out of a running back. The nice thing is, we have some depth there. We’re very fortunate to where we can ride the hot hand there. If it’s Kris this week, great. If it’s another kid or if it’s Kris next week as well, we can do that too.”
Later scores came on an easy 18-yard toss from quarterback Andrew Durbin to his backup and Swiss army knife Brodie Fogus, and then a six-yard jet sweep score by Nate Bolley to cap things off.
Despite sitting on a 51-1 average margin, though, Sigmon said his team hasn’t yet put four complete quarters together — a scary thought.
“I’d really like to see us put four quarters together,” Sigmon said. “That’s the challenge for us. We have to do that. We have 21 days left in the regular season, and boy, I’ll tell you what, it’s going to be a challenge.”
The coach continues to be impressed with his team’s resilience, not just on the field, but amid everything high school kids are grappling with this school year.
“I think it’s important for us to embrace the moment,” Sigmon said. “These kids, every kid in Michigan, has been through a lot. I think that’s an understatement right now...I’m very, very, very proud of the way this team has responded to all the adversity.
“Each day buys us another opportunity to play.”
Durbin was 7-of-11 for 103 yards on the game, and Pruett and Bolley ran for nearly 100 yards between them on top of Dowdell’s 109-yard game. Young had seven tackles.