After a successful but hard-fought performance in week one, Whitehall threw down the kind of virtually flawless effort expected of it in week two, blowing out Tecumseh by a 55-0 score.
The game was never competitive, as the Vikings outgained Tecumseh by over a 5-to-1 margin and were terrific in all facets of the game.
"Our kids did a great job managing a tough task, getting on a bus for three hours and playing against a team that won 10 games last year," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "Now we're 2-0 and getting ready for another difficult team in Hastings."
The Vikings rode their big three on offense to a huge early lead. Quarterback Kyle Stratton was essentially perfect, completing 10-of-13 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and running for 112 yards and two more scores.
Most of that passing yardage was eaten up by Stratton's two biggest targets, Camden Thompson and Trannon Aylor. Thompson had 130 yards on five catches, and Aylor had 123 on four catches, with each scoring twice.
"I think both Trannon and Cam had their moments in the sun tonight," Sigmon said. "Kyle was as good as he's been his whole career tonight. He did some things that were pretty special."
Sigmon credited his team's speed all over the field with helping the Vikings get an early jump on the Indians.
"I think our speed really allows us to get ahead of people quickly," Sigmon said. "Teams have to adjust to that. We were fortunate in that they didn't have a good answer for that...It goes to show how explosive some of our guys are, and we have the luxury of that this year."
The Vikings' front lines dominated in the trenches, so much so that even when reserves got time later in the game, they still put up impressive numbers. Ryan Goodrich rang up 60 yards rushing on seven carries, and Hunter Osborne went for 36 and a touchdown. Malcolm Earvin also had 60 yards rushing and scored. On defense, Tecumseh only managed 112 total yards and seven first downs.
"We were able to own the line of scrimmage on defense," Sigmon said. "Jamar Hill was great up front. Our linebackers and our secondary played great."