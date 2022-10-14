Whitehall didn't know Friday if it would have a game next week, but if the Vikings' regular season ended with its 49-8 walloping of Fremont, it was a solid ending.

Whether the Vikes play next week or not after Orchard View canceled its game against them due to lack of available players, the win over Fremont secured the West Michigan Conference Lakes title outright. Whitehall hadn't won a conference title for itself since 1999, though it did share the WMC with Montague and Oakridge last season.

"Honestly, I was just really happy with how our kids took care of business," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "It's been very much cut and dry the last couple weeks here, in terms of 7-0 turns into 14-0 pretty quick and success breeds success. I thought our defense did a great job all night long against their running back (Justin Dirheimer).

"Right now, statistically, we're not world-beaters, so to speak, with rushing or passing or anything like that, because we've had the good fortune of playing great defense and having short fields. Our yards per carry has been really good, but our time of possession, running plays, the numbers look pretty standard. It's just the efficiency we're doing things with is allowing us to pull away from teams."

Whitehall (8-0, 5-0 WMC Lakes) buried the Packers with a 28-point second quarter, including back-to-back pick-sixes by Jaiden Altgilbers and Lukas Palmer that made it 42-0 Vikings at the half. Fremont didn't score until the final minutes of the game.

Altgilbers had six tackles to lead the Whitehall defense, including 1.5 takedowns for loss. Kadin Waller also had 1.5 tackles for loss as Whitehall liberally rotated on defense, spreading the statistical wealth.

Three different Whitehall players scored rushing touchdowns, with Jackson Cook leading the way with his 86 yards on only five carries, with two scores. Kyle Stratton and Ca'Mar Ready also scored on the ground, and Ready caught a touchdown pass from Stratton as well.

Sigmon said his team's focus on playing well only sharpened after learning its regular season could end Friday.

"I think if anything, it changed it to the extent of, we know we're playing for an outright conference championship," Sigmon said. "I think that maybe allowed our kids to have a little more incentive in terms of finishing strong. This is going to be a film we trade with playoff teams, so we wanted to make sure we were clean and playing at a high level...I think our kids were ready for the moment."

Sigmon said he wasn't sure whether the Vikings would pursue a game next week, noting potential opponents could be in different situations. However, he noted that he has experience coaching during bye weeks. He coached in Florida before coming to Whitehall, and teams there do have weeks off.

The conference title, meanwhile, means something to the Vikings. Sigmon still remembers going 1-8 in his first season leading the program, and how far his players have come since still impresses him.

"It seems like yesterday in a lot of ways," Sigmon said of that 2013 season. "To be able to close (our) decade, knowing that's where we started and this is where we are, it's a proud moment as a head coach and as someone who cares about our kids."