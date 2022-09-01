WHITEHALL — Whitehall's dominant performance against returning Division 4 runner-up Unity Christian turned heads around the state, rocketing up the state rankings to the #2 spot. Among those clearly impressed were those on the Detroit Lions state coach of the week selection committee. Vikings' coach Tony Sigmon picked up the award for week one, the first of his career.

It's not the first time a White Lake coach has won the honor - former Montague coach Pat Collins earned the award in 2019 after a rout of Reed City.

Whitehall's program will receive a $1,000 donation from the Lions. At the end of the season, the state coach of the year will receive a $2,000 donation for his program.

"I've had a little bit of time to let that process," Sigmon said at Wednesday's practice leading into Whitehall's week two game at Hastings. "It's great company as far as the people who have won that before. I think it really just shows the depth and value of what good programs are and what you have to do to build one."

Sigmon credited everyone in Whitehall's program for the honor, including administration, assistant coaches and subvarsity coaches down to the middle school level, although as he put it, he keeps circling back to the players themselves.

"I'm just really proud of them," Sigmon said of the players. "By the same token, too, the goal is to be 2-0 and we play a good Hastings team and we have to make sure we're fully locked in for that piece too."

It's unknown how Whitehall will use the donation, but Sigmon pointed out "football is expensive". It won't be hard to find a way to utilize the money. Sigmon said Whitehall's account with the coaching site Hudl, which provides video and statistics, costs $2,500 a year by itself.

This is hardly the first time Sigmon has enjoyed success at Whitehall; the team's last district title in 2014 came in only his second season at the helm of the program. While the atmosphere now is different considering the current players came all the way up through his system, unlike those early years, he said everyone who's played for the Vikings has a role.

"We're standing on people's shoulders," Sigmon said. "We can't be here without what we did in 2013, 2014 and so on. We had to go through that. Growth works in a different way. Everyone thinks it's just a straight shot, but really it's the ebbs and flows of it. I'd tell you our 2019 team forced us to grow as much as anything else because we had to look at the way our infrastructure was set up. We had to find a way to, in the future, withstand injury. That was something we had to learn from. Since we've done that, last year we had a significant injury again (star players Graycen Shepherd and Ira Jenkins each missed the season with injuries), but we were able to be co-conference champions and win a playoff game on the road."

Sigmon said the team has responded very well to the huge week one win, especially praising Tuesday's practice. If that continues, the Vikes could be in for a special year.

"(Wednesday), we had our meeting before practice, and it was very little film-based or anything like that," Sigmon said. "It was really more about life lessons...It's those types of messages that these kids are old enough and mature enough, it matters to them. Football matters to this group. I think they're much more locked in to hearing those messages and wanting those types of lessons."