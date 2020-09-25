WHITEHALL — Whitehall enjoyed a second straight dominant performance Friday night, overwhelming Shelby 64-0.
The Vikings (2-0, 2-0 West Michigan Conference) held the Tigers to only 76 offensive yards, while gaining 490 themselves.
Whitehall's defense forced two turnovers, an interception by Bradyn VanPatten and a fumble recovery. Nick Blanchard led the team in tackles, with eight, and Ira Jenkins had 7.5 takedowns and two sacks.
On offense, the Vikings ran the ball with staggering effectiveness, averaging over 18 yards per carry and gaining 453 yards. Andrew Durbin had 129 of those yards and Jaiden Altgilbers added 103, with each scoring a touchdown. Alec Pruett chipped in 87 yards and three scores, and Kris Dowdell had 77 yards and a touchdown. Durbin also threw a 37-yard score to Mario Moore, his only completion of the night.