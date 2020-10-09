SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall's defense continued to overwhelm all comers Friday night, recording its third shutout in four games in a 36-0 blanking of Mason County Central.
The Vikings (4-0, 4-0 West Michigan Conference) have only allowed a field goal all year, and that only coming after a long kickoff return against North Muskegon a week ago. Friday night, they allowed only 85 yards, and not even two yards per play against the Spartans.
Whitehall didn't have a problem scoring on defense, though, opening the scoring with a safety recorded by Ira Jenkins on a tackle in the end zone. Jenkins had a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack. Jacob Haynes led the team in tackles overall with 5.5, and Winton Napier also had a sack. The Vikes picked off three MCC passes, one each by Red Watson, Nick Blanchard and Brodie Fogus.
From there, the running game took over. Whitehall ran for 366 yards, gaining over seven yards per attempt. Kris Dowdell led with 93 yards rushing, but three other teammates also went over 50, with Alec Pruett gaining 87, Jaiden Altgilbers running for 65, and quarterback Andrew Durbin gaining 53. Durbin ran for two touchdowns, Pruett and Altgilbers each had one, and Caleb Koch also got in on the fun with a score. Durbin threw for 71 yards in addition to his 53 on the ground, including a 32-yard toss to Graycen Shepherd.
Whitehall will next face rival Montague in a game that could decide the winner of the WMC.