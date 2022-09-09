After two weeks of offensive fireworks, Whitehall's defense took a turn carrying the weight Friday, blanking Alpena 50-0 in a neutral-site game at Ferris State University.

The offense did its part, of course, playing very efficiently and scoring 44 points in the first half. Coach Tony Sigmon, though, noted that the defense gave the offensive unit the advantage of several short fields. The defense also scored once itself, on a Ca'Mar Ready interception return for a touchdown.

"We didn't have to go very far (on offense)," Sigmon said. "We felt really good about our pass rush, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. We played fundamental, focused football.

"Our secondary, they ran some combination routes where if you get greedy, they could expose you. Credit our kids, they were fundamentally responsible and fundamentally sound. We didn't give up the big play."

Jaiden Altgilbers led the way up front, recording 6.5 tackles, 1.5 of them for a loss. The team had five tackles for a loss in all, including a sack each by Jackson Cook and Kadin Waller. Alpena gained only 141 total offensive yards and averaged less than three yards a play.

Conversely, on offense, Whitehall averaged over 10 yards per snap. Quarterback Kyle Stratton enjoyed another remarkable day, completing 10-of-13 passes for 197 yards and a whopping five touchdowns to four different receivers. He also ran for 114 yards and another score. The Vikings scored touchdowns each of the first six times they had the ball.

Trannon Aylor and Nate Bolley had 83 and 78 receiving yards respectively; Aylor caught two touchdowns and Bolley reeled in one.

With the win, Whitehall completed a grueling three-game stretch of long road trips in the most impressive possible fashion and will take a 3-0 record into next week's rivalry showdown with Montague.

"We had a great environment playing at Ferris and it was a great experience for our kids," Sigmon said. "It's still a travel game, though. That always poses challenges. We're 3-0 and we're 3-0 on the road. I think that's a really big deal for our team and a great confidence booster for us, just knowing we're built for that."

The coaches expect no letdown going into a big matchup with Montague that could go a long way to deciding the conference title.

"No matter if we're undefeated, haven't won a game or somewhere in between, this is an important game for the White Lake community," Sigmon said. "My experience is to get Montague's best effort. We've had great practices all year long but I think this week will feel a bit different."