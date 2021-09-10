WHITEHALL — Whitehall bounced back from a tough week two loss with its most impressive performance of the season Friday night, routing the Ravenna Bulldogs 42-0.
The Vikings scored 28 points in the middle two quarters, turning what was a close 7-0 game into a blowout.
The Whitehall (2-1, 1-1 West Michigan Conference) defense allowed only 154 total offensive yards to Ravenna and recorded four turnovers. Jaiden Altgilbers led a balanced defensive attack with 5.5 tackles. Nate Bolley, Jackson Cook and Brodie Fogus each had an interception.
On offense, running back Alec Pruett continued his dominating season by rushing for 151 yards on 20 carries, with two touchdowns. Kyle Stratton added 89 yards rushing and also threw for 92 yards and three scores - all three to Fogus - without a turnover.
Whitehall faces winless Shelby next week in hopes of remaining in the WMC title race.