CADILLAC — It was a flag-filled Friday night at Cadillac in a battle for the district championship, and while Whitehall played tough for most of the game, it was never able to dig all the way out of an early hole, falling to the host Vikings 24-14.
Whitehall was seeking what would have been its first district championship since 2014 and a potential showdown with #3-ranked Unity Christian. But it was not to be, as the visiting Vikes always seemed to be seeking one more big play and not quite able to find it.
"I feel like every time we had a first down, every time it was like, bam, holding, holding, holding," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "That's really uncharacteristic for us. That's never happened before. I guess I've got to look at the film and be a better coach on that."
The Viking coaches and players were frustrated throughout the game at the amount of penalties called. Between the two teams, 23 penalties were enforced for a mind-boggling total of 225 yards. Whitehall incurred 14 of those flags for 130 yards, including two late-hit personal fouls on the final two plays before Cadillac went to victory formation.
"It feels like every time a good play happened, something weird would happen," Sigmon said. "We were trying to figure that one out and try to justify it to certain kids."
The flag problem started on Whitehall's first possession when the Vikings (8-3) had a 23-yard touchdown pass on third-and-15 called back by a holding penalty. Instead of a touchdown, the Vikings instead faced third-and-25, and a sack knocked them even further back, forcing a punt.
Cadillac, which had already kicked a field goal on the game's first drive, punched it in again on the ensuing possession on a short burst by Kaleb McKinley, his first of two touchdowns in the game. When Whitehall was whistled for a personal foul after the play, Cadillac took advantage of the short field on the kickoff by reaching into its bag of tricks for a surprise onside kick.
After recovering the kick, the hosts scored again on a four-yard pass from Aden Gurden to Derek Rood to go up 17-0.
Things looked like they might really go off the rails when Whitehall messed up a handoff and fumbled the ball over to Cadillac just a couple of plays later, but the Vikes' defense was able to stiffen and force a 43-yard field goal that fell just short of the crossbar. That sparked Whitehall's best stretch of the game, as they scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions to sandwich the halftime break.
Alec Pruett punched in a four-yard run with 42 seconds left in the half after converting a fourth down earlier in the drive. After receiving the second-half kickoff, Whitehall made it happen again, with Pruett again converting a fourth down and Nate Bolley running in a five-yard jet sweep for six a play later.
"Really, we just wanted to make a couple of quick adjustments," Sigmon said. "We felt like we had kind of figured out what we needed to do schematically, so we came out and made those adjustments and our kids came out and played their hearts out in the second half."
Whitehall noted that Cadillac was selling out to stop Pruett, whose 62 rushing yards marked his season low by over 40, and adjusted its offense accordingly. Kyle Stratton carried the load much of the second half, throwing some quick passes and making timely runs, and Bolley was his usual dangerous self, racking up 91 offensive yards.
However, after their second touchdown, the Vikings again struggled to move the ball. Sigmon made the daring decision to go for it on fourth-and-7 at his own 26-yard line with just 4:27 to go, not wanting to risk never getting the ball again. However, Stratton, who had made magic happen in the third quarter with a scramble-drill pass for 25-plus yards, couldn't repeat it, as Cadillac broke up this attempt. McKinley immediately ran in a 26-yard touchdown.
Still with all their timeouts, the Vikings seemed in position to make another rally when Stratton ripped off a 55-yard scramble to the Cadillac 10-yard line, but Whitehall couldn't punch the ball in the end zone, and a 21-yard field goal was wide left, essentially clinching the game.
Nick Blanchard led the Viking defense with eight tackles, five of them solo stops. Max Brown had 7.5 takedowns and Jackson Cook had seven.