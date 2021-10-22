REED CITY — Reed City halted Whitehall's six-game win streak Friday night in both teams' regular-season finale, as the Coyotes won 38-28.
The Vikings (7-2) scored on the first possession of the game, but never led again as the Coyotes' T-formation offense ground through the Whitehall defense. Reed City had the ball only four times in the first three quarters; among those four possessions were three touchdowns, all with successful two-point conversions. The other drive was a nine-minute one towards the end of the first half that resulted in no points but kept the Vikings from having time to score themselves before halftime.
"They were remarkably physical up front, and that's really what I thought was the key to the game," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "I thought their running backs ran really hard."
The steady rain that fell most of the game certainly benefited the Reed City style of offense as well, although Sigmon wasn't looking for excuses. After all, the Vikings had the same amount of pass attempts - seven - as did Reed City.
"This whole environment all kind of led to them being successful, I think," Sigmon said. "It's a home game, it's a longer bus trip for us. I felt like that was an advantage for them. (But) you know what, they're a good football team and they make their advantages too.
"We had opportunities. We have to capitalize on them and we have to play better, mistake-free football. Hopefully this is a good lesson for our kids going into the playoffs."
Reed City answered Whitehall's opening drive with a 45-yard burst by Bryson Hughes, and Hughes' two-point conversion run put the Coyotes ahead for good, 8-7. The Vikes were stopped on fourth down on their next possession, and Reed City's Xavier Allen tossed a 23-yard touchdown to Seth Jackson in response. The two-point run by Hughes made it 16-7.
The Vikings' best chance to get the win came early in the fourth quarter. After a fourth-down penalty on Reed City gave Whitehall a first down, the visitors scored on a five-yard run by Alec Pruett to pull within 24-21, and the Viking defense came up with a stop with 10:31 to go. However, Whitehall's ensuing possession ended up being the only three-and-out of the night for either team.
"We definitely had our opportunities, and it seemed like we were stuck in second gear," Sigmon said. "That usually happens when you play a good football team...Any small issue we had here got amplified against a good football team. They're 8-1 right now and they're a conference champion. They're going to probably have a high ceiling going into the playoffs."
The game got chippy in the second half, with several personal foul flags thrown. The Vikings benefited more from the flags, with two of them helping spearhead the drive that got them within three, but were also penalized for a few of their own as Reed City began salting away the game. Sigmon said he expects his team to be able to move on quickly from the frustrations of the end of the game.
"We're going to be able to find out who we play on Sunday, and we don't have the luxury to really dwell on it," Sigmon said. "This is a mature football team and they've responded before. My expectation is that they'll respond again."
Pruett had another impressive night, with 153 yards rushing; 47 of them came on a touchdown run on the final play of the game, his second score. Kyle Stratton passed for 59 yards and rushed for 38, with a touchdown each way.
Max Brown led the Viking defense with 11 tackles, eight of them solo. Jaiden Altgilbers recorded nine tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.