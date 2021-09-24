MUSKEGON — Whitehall's defense carried the load early and the offense shouldered it late in Friday's game at North Muskegon, and the Vikings earned an impressive 33-0 victory to improve to 4-1 and 3-1 in the West Michigan Conference.
The Vikings, who incredibly only allowed 70 offensive yards to the Norsemen, earned their third straight shutout with the win, showing the improvement of a young defense that has put things together despite missing injured stars Graycen Shepherd and Ira Jenkins.
"For our defense, we've progressively gotten better in the box," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "I think our defensive line by committee is starting to gain a lot of confidence...These kids are starting to answer the bell. It's fun to watch them grow."
Among others, Winton Napier, Gabe Reavey, Camden Rake and Cole Rowell have starred up front for the Vikings. Jackson Cook led the Whitehall defense Friday with eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and Jaiden Altgilbers and Bradyn VanPatten each had two tackles for loss.
In addition to the front seven, Sigmon complimented his secondary; Bolley had an interception and the Vikings shut down a dangerous Norsemen passing game.
"I think it showed how well-coached the secondary was and how well they executed the game plan the whole evening," Sigmon said. "They really set the tone all night long. (Assistants) Keith Stratton and Christian Subdon did a great job."
Whitehall managed two field goals in the first quarter before getting in the end zone in the second on an Alec Pruett scoring run. In the third, the Vikings broke a pair of big plays - a 44-yard TD run by Nate Bolley and a 41-yard burst by Kyle Stratton - to go ahead 26-0 and effectively seal the game. Bolley added a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
"A big part of it was field position," Sigmon said. "We were able to work with a short field most of the night and North Muskegon didn't have that luxury. Our special teams put us in a good position to capitalize."
Pruett had another outstanding game, ringing up 159 yards rushing on 21 carries. Stratton had 132 offensive yards - 67 on the ground and 65 in the air - and Bolley had 105 offensive yards.
The only downer on the night was 13 penalties for 120 yards. Sigmon said that will need to be cleaned up for next week's homecoming game against Ludington.