WHITEHALL — When Whitehall’s coaching staff decided to play Kyle Stratton, the only underclassman on the varsity, at quarterback this year and keep Brodie Fogus at his wide receiver/defensive back position, part of the stated rationale was how important Fogus was at those spots.
The coaches certainly looked like they nailed that call Friday night, as Fogus was in on perhaps the most important play on each side of the ball in a thrilling 27-24 Viking victory over Kalamazoo United.
On offense, Fogus got free and caught a pass from a scrambling Stratton for a fourth-and-6 conversion on what became a pivotal touchdown drive that put the Vikings up 27-17 early in the fourth quarter. Then, on defense, Fogus broke up a fourth-down pass by the Titans with 1:21 to play to preserve the win.
The senior went down with a cramp on the play, but got up celebrating what was a huge win.
“All things considered, when I say this is what the best version of our football team looks like, I think that’s a shining example of that,” Viking coach Tony Sigmon said.
Stratton took a few drives to get going but displayed a knack for making clutch plays. With his team down 10-0 in the second quarter, he tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nate Bolley on third down, and on the next possession, he shook off an intentional grounding penalty that made it second-and-20 and hit Lukas Palmer on another scramble throw for 21 yards, then found Bolley again on fourth-and-5 for a nine-yard score to put Whitehall up 13-10 right before halftime.
Stratton’s final numbers didn’t look like that much — 8-of-13 for 81 yards and the two touchdowns — but it felt like much more in-game because of the magnitude of the plays he made.
“Kyle can move out of the pocket,” Fogus said. “He’s a good scrambler and that helps the receivers out a ton. We can just run after a broken play, run back to him and he’s already ready to throw and gain more yards for the team.
“We told him, ‘You can’t be nervous. You’ve got to know you’re ready.’ Because he is ready. He made a couple really good plays and we got to congratulate him.”
When Alec Pruett, who set up the go-ahead drive with a big run, burst in for a seven-yard TD early in the third quarter to make it 20-10 — a play immediately preceded by a Max Brown takedown of punter Brandon DeVries on a low snap — it looked like the Vikings might run away with it. But the Titans weren’t going to make it that easy, displaying toughness of their own on a long scoring drive that cut the lead back to three.
“They’re an excellent football team,” Sigmon said of United. “They’re going to win a lot of games this year, they really are. I think they have a really high ceiling. They’re well-coached and they’re hard-nosed kids.”
The clutch Stratton/Fogus connection immediately preceded an impressive 17-yard scoring run by Pruett, who tossed a United defender aside dismissively on the way into the end zone. Again, though, the Titans came back, and quarterback Will Zuiderveen ran it in from 10 yards to make it 27-24.
The Vikings couldn’t put the game away on offense, allowing United to get the ball and move it to the Whitehall 30-yard line. However, on two straight pass plays, Red Watson made a tremendous pass breakup in the end zone and Fogus knocked the ball away on fourth down.
“Back to back plays, those guys,” Sigmon said. “It’s really good to have a group that experienced like that, and you saw that tonight. I was very impressed with how they were able to do that. We needed that unit to step up and they did a fantastic job.”
The unforgivingly warm and humid conditions made the game that much more taxing — Sigmon said the Vikings rotated through several players at each position, even swapping guys around to sneak in some rest here and there — but it also made the dramatic win all the sweeter for a Whitehall squad that has designs on a big year.
“When you have a game like that and you battle through adversity and you come out on the top end of it, it brings us closer together,” Sigmon said. “Hopefully we can really sustain that and celebrate that.”
Pruett had a big night for Whitehall, rushing for 136 yards on 16 carries with the two scores. As a team the Vikings ran for an impressive five yards per carry.
“They gave us a few wrinkles, credit to them,” Sigmon said. “It took us a while to get our situation to where we felt comfortable with it. But we were able to make those adjustments and comprehend them, and overcome adversity. Our line did a great job there.”
Brown led a team effort on defense with eight tackles, including the big takedown of the punter DeVries. Bolley, who had 66 total yards on offense, also recorded seven tackles. Whitehall’s defensive line pressured Zuiderveen all night long, and the defense had seven tackles for loss.
Whitehall will have a quick turnaround for next week’s game, as Oakridge will visit in a pivotal early West Michigan Conference battle. But as Sigmon put it, the team will have “a lot more of a spring in our step” in those preparations with Friday’s win under its belt.
“They’re Oakridge,” Fogus said. “They’re always tough. It’s always a tough, physical game. We’re going to go in and practice all week and work hard.”