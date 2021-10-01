WHITEHALL — It would be hard to figure out which unit was more superb in Whitehall's 49-0 blowout of Ludington Friday - the offense or the defense.
On the defense's side, the Vikings (5-1) recorded their fourth consecutive shutout, a staggering accomplishment. It had been at least since 1949 since Whitehall had even blanked three straight opponents. The Vikings allowed only 142 offensive yards, and Ludington was never all that close to scoring.
That side of the ball's in-season development has been remarkable, even more so since two of the team's presumed top players on defense, Graycen Shepherd and Ira Jenkins, haven't been on the field due to season-ending injuries.
"When we had those two kids go down, we had to figure out what that looked like," Vikings' coach Tony Sigmon said. "It goes back to being a mature team. Not many teams could actually handle that kind of adversity, losing not one but two kids like that. The other part about losing those kids is they're really popular kids in the locker room and great teammates. This group has done a great job rallying around each other and saying, listen, if we can just get a little bit better, we'll be right where we want to be at the end of the season."
And then there was the offense. Whitehall was flawless in the first half, scoring touchdowns all six times it had the ball. Nate Bolley had 188 yards of offense just on his three scoring plays, including a 95-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Stratton right after Ludington had pinned the Vikings at the five-yard line. Alec Pruett plowed his way through Orioles on a 49-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the half.
Pruett went on to record a spectacular 308 rushing yards on only 18 attempts, and afterwards credited the performance to his front line.
"They're good," Pruett said. "I wouldn't get any yards if they weren't blocking for me. You guys should be interviewing them instead of me after a game like this. A running back can't do this by himself."
Pruett was wearing #15 instead of his usual #22. The #15 normally belonged to Jenkins prior to his injury, but Sigmon sheepishly admitted after the game that the swap was simply because Pruett's #22 jersey had ripped. The Vikes were sporting new gray jerseys for the game, and several of them - including Stratton's and Brodie Fogus' - ripped as play went along.
"We're going to have to talk to the manufacturer," Sigmon deadpanned.
Sigmon said he was impressed with his team's level of preparation for the game, as evidenced by the terrific first half. Between homecoming week and the Orioles being an unfamiliar opponent, there were plenty of reasons for it not to be the case, and yet the Vikings were on point.
"It speaks to a mature group," Sigmon said. "Homecoming presents its own challenges. There's a lot of things going on. Hallway decorations on Sunday, parades, getting homecoming (dance) tickets, the whole deal. I thought it was a really cool atmosphere tonight, and this is about as good a home section as we've had in a while. The kids played really well in the first half, and I'm really proud of them."
While Pruett and Bolley had the bulk of the fun Friday, the Vikings' offensive success can equally be attributed to the other weapons Whitehall has. Fogus, Red Watson and Stratton himself can make a ton of things happen, and Pruett said that makes it hard on a defense.
"You can't key on any one of us," Pruett said. "We have a lot of weapons that people (can't) account for. Nate comes off a big game, they key on Nate, we get it to Brodie. I come off a big game, they key on me, we give it to Red. We have a lot of different weapons to stun defenses like that."
Whitehall will next travel to Hart in a road contest before an Oct. 15 showdown with Montague that could earn the Vikes a share of the WMC title with a win.