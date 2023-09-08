WHITEHALL — When the Whitehall season began, outside eyes were on the line. Replacing all the starters, the onus seemed to be on that position group to take advantage of an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions.
Through three games, it's safe to say the new Viking line has emphatically answered the call.
It was clear again Friday, as the line paved the way for an offense that averaged over 10 yards per play in a 56-28 win over Hastings that improved the Vikes to 3-0 for the second year in a row.
"With two games (scoring) in the 50s and playing a really tough perennial power in Division 4 (Unity Christian) and being able to put 35 on them, I feel like we're doing a great job passing that test," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said, adding that Hastings' coach, Jamie Murphy, delivered the front line a compliment in the postgame handshake line.
Hastings' ball-control T formation attack was frustrating at times for the Viking defense, putting together grind-it-out drives that delayed Whitehall taking command of the game as long as it could. The Vikings led 21-0 early in the second quarter, but Hastings ran a seven-minute drive in response to get on the board and kept pushing back despite Whitehall's explosiveness.
However, eventually it was too much for Hastings, and largely because of the clean pockets the line provided to quarterback Kyle Stratton. Stratton enjoyed another outstanding performance, going 12-of-16 through the air for 239 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 136 more yards and a score.
Stratton's dancing around behind the line of scrimmage often results in positive things for Whitehall, and it's also one of the biggest challenges for his young offensive line, because they never know exactly where he'll be.
"Honestly, it was pretty hard today because I had to keep looking back at him and see where he's at," lineman Kadin Waller said. "He'll be left. He'll be right. I don't even know where he's at on the field."
Of course, he and linemate Blake Morningstar know it's better to have Stratton on your side, and Morningstar added, "I'm glad he's on our team."
Offseason work between Stratton and the line has no doubt paid dividends in those chaotic spots where the quarterback is on the move.
"I think about that a lot as I'm blocking," Waller said. "I think about just holding my guy, and just kind of watching whoever's running the ball and just keep holding them until we score a touchdown."
The time given to Stratton was especially noticeable early, as he dropped back and threw some beautiful deep passes. First he hit Trannon Aylor for a 31-yard touchdown on the Vikings' first drive, and then he tossed up another jump ball for Camden Thompson that went 29 yards for a score. Before the half was over, Stratton had run one in and then hit Thompson again on a fade route, completing an impressive 44-second drive.
The Vikings came within a whisker of scoring yet again in the final minute in response to a quick-strike Hastings score, but Stratton's long bomb to Aylor was ruled a couple yards short of the end zone. But no matter; the Vikings led 35-14 by then and were in control.
"(You think about) Kyle being Kyle, and I really don't ever want to underestimate the value he has and what he does," Sigmon said. "He's pretty special. What makes him special is the fact that he's got some great targets, and that starts with Camden Thompson and Trannon Aylor.
"We're kind of spoiled right now, and it's a luxury."
A big punt return by Aylor to the Hastings 3-yard line set up Malcolm Earvin for an end around score that cemented the win, though the Saxons didn't allow Whitehall to get a running clock until the fourth quarter.
In addition to the line, Sigmon said Earvin and Ca'Mar Ready have been the unsung heroes of the receiver group. Thompson and Aylor rack up the yards - 215 between them Friday night on five catches apiece - but Earvin and Ready often deserve assists as they get out and block for them.
"Those guys are absolute warriors," Sigmon said. "They do a lot of the dirty work. They run the ball. They catch the ball, and they just battle. They're tough, hard-nosed kids and I'm really proud of all of them."
Whitehall moves into West Michigan Conference Lakes action next week, visiting rival Montague. Sigmon informed his team postgame how important it was to heal up and be ready for that matchup.
"We've had a really tough first three weeks and we've passed the test each week and I'm very proud of them," Sigmon said. "Our guys need to heal up, and now it's conference play, and obviously it's the big rivalry game next week, so we've just got to be ready to play."