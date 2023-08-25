WHITEHALL — It may not have been quite as pretty as it liked, but Whitehall might have gotten more out of its 34-28 victory over Unity Christian Thursday than it did from any of its 11 double-digit victories a season ago.
The Vikings, thrust into clutch situations down the stretch and battling repeated cramping issues in the muggy conditions, repeatedly made the plays necessary to win. None of them were bigger than quarterback Kyle Stratton's rollout touchdown pass to Trannon Aylor on third-and-goal from the nine-yard line that gave Whitehall a 34-21 lead with 5:21 to go.
Unity quickly scored in response, with help from cramps that took Stratton out from his defensive back position mid-play on the Crusaders' touchdown toss. Stratton was carried off the field; showing his focus on the task at hand, when his dad Keith, the defensive coordinator, came to check on him, he apologized for allowing the score. Stratton was, though, able to return a few plays into the ensuing drive, and Whitehall managed to run out the clock.
It wasn't hard to draw a line back to Whitehall's previous time on the field, when the Vikings, playing their first close game of the 2022 season in the regionals, twice jumped offsides in a big spot and ultimately dropped a heartbreaker to the eventual state champions.
"Last year, when we played South Christian in the playoffs, once it got close late in the game, we folded," quarterback Kyle Stratton said. "We made too many mistakes. Hopefully, this will better us. We played tough all four quarters. We didn't give up, (but) we have a lot to work on."
Stratton's clinching touchdown to Aylor was the capper to Whitehall's guttiest drive of the game, one that also featured the Vikings getting a first down by drawing Unity offside with a hard count on fourth-and-1, to say nothing of the wackiest play of the day.
That play was a third-and-18 on which Stratton fired a deep ball to Camden Thompson that, after a Crusader tipped the pass, ended up in Aylor's hands for a first down.
"I saw Cam going up, and I was like, 'Alright, I've got to be his backup,'" Aylor said. "I was either going to hit somebody or be right there. Luckily it came right to me."
"That's our wide receivers knowing what to do and just being playmakers," Stratton added.
The Vikings appeared set for a rout after scoring 27 straight points to go up by 20. In the second, Stratton hit a wide-open Thompson for a 39-yard score out of a nifty four-receiver, double-stack formation to give Whitehall a 14-7 lead, then converted a third-and-long with a terrific throw to Thompson that set up an easy TD gallop.
Coming out of halftime, Stratton delivered again, throwing a beautiful 40-yard scoring pass to Malcolm Earvin between two defenders.
However, the Crusaders got up off the mat, scoring on their next drive and picking off a pass to set up another score. Suddenly it was 27-21 going into the fourth quarter.
"I don't think it was one play," coach Tony Sigmon said. "I think it was a series of maybe two or three plays where now, all of a sudden, instead of going in to score, now we're in a different position and they have a ball at a really good spot, or the drive is killed. Those types of things are things we've definitely got to get cleaned up, because that really was as big of a deal as anything else."
To Whitehall's credit, the response was that hard-won touchdown drive, which took over seven minutes off the clock and left Unity without enough time to score twice. Sigmon told his team in the postgame huddle that it was "a character win," and it was hard to argue.
"It was a big deal, because we knew we were going to get their best game," Sigmon said of Unity. "And I'll tell you this, we're going to get that from Tecumseh and Hastings, and the list is going to go on to our conference. We have to be ready for wrinkles. We did a pretty good job adjusting to them. I'm very happy with our program right now."
Stratton accounted for 308 offensive yards and four touchdowns, and Thompson put up 106 receiving yards on five catches. Earvin added 94 offensive yards. On defense, Ca'Mar Ready recorded six solo tackles, one of them for a loss, and Parker Mott also had six tackles.