Whitehall's week two game looked a lot like week one on the scoreboard, as the Vikings again engaged in a back-and-forth shootout before dominating the second half for a 41-30 win over Hastings.

Whitehall, ranked #2 in the state in Division 4, scored 20 straight points after falling behind 24-21 in the second quarter. Although the Saxons took advantage of a fumble recovery to score late in the game, Whitehall (2-0) was able to run out the final 5:50 on the clock.

It wasn't a perfect game - the fumble was one of two the Vikes lost in the game - but as coach Tony Sigmon said, the most important thing was that his team left it 2-0.

"Credit them, they ran their offense really well," Sigmon said of Hastings. "We started getting in our heads a little bit and not necessarily playing our responsibilities really well. We were able to make enough plays to be ahead at halftime and then we were able to get some crucial stops on defense."

Nate Bolley sparked the Vikings in the first quarter, picking off a pass deep in Hastings territory. Jackson Cook then punched in a short touchdown on the first play of the drive to get Whitehall on the board and make it 8-7 in Hastings' favor.

Quarterback Kyle Stratton hit Trannon Aylor for a 46-yard touchdown on the next drive to give Whitehall the lead. From there, the teams traded scores until Whitehall took command in the second half.

Cook led a great second-half defensive effort and led the team in tackles for the second straight game, with 7.5. Of those, 1.5 were for a loss and five were solo stops. He also ran for 63 yards and the one touchdown.

Stratton was remarkably efficient passing, going 10-of-13 for 197 yards and three scores. Aylor's 94 yards led the receiving corps.

"I think there were times where he took over the game, and there were times our wide receiver corps did a fantastic job," Sigmon said. "It was a perfect storm there. I was happy with (Kyle's) play at quarterback. There are some things we need to clean up but hopefully our kids can lock in to play a neutral-site game with Alpena at Ferris State next week."

Sigmon said the Vikings don't know a lot about Alpena, located on the northeastern side of the state. That will add intrigue to the matchup, as will playing at a collegiate facility. However, the team has shown through two weeks that it will prepare well for games regardless of opponent or venue.

"It was a tough back-to-back series of games, both on the road," Sigmon said. "Our kids responded. It was the first week of school, so that was a big adjustment to people's schedules. We're sitting right where we want to be."