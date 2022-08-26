After a preseason filled with hype about how good Whitehall could be this season, the Vikings delivered a spectacular performance Thursday night that vindicated every word of it and created some more besides.
Whitehall outscored returning Division 4 runner-up Unity Christian 27-0 in the second half and spanked the Crusaders 54-26 in an unbelievable offensive performance.
Among other superlatives, the Vikings averaged over 10 yards per play on offense and put more points on the Crusaders than any regular-season opponent has since their program's second season of existence in 2004.
"Our kids really locked in," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "It really started all week long. We had a great week of practice. We ran a new scheme. We settled in a little bit. We had some hiccups along the way; it's a good football team at Unity. Once we started to figure out some hiccups, we really did a nice job the rest of the way. The kids did awesome. The coaches did a fantastic job all week long."
The first half was a shootout, neither team able to gain an edge. Both squads scored four touchdowns - Trannon Aylor caught three of them from Kyle Stratton - and the only difference at halftime was that Unity was only 1-of-4 on two-point conversions while the Vikings were 3-of-4 on PATs.
It was a much different story after halftime. Unity Christian did not reach Whitehall territory in the second half until its final drive of the game, and by then it was far too late to stop the Viking tsunami that had taken over.
"It's hard to say who stood out (on defense) without watching film, but with the way that offense is, by nature if you play unselfish football, you'll have a shot to win. I can think of a laundry list of kids that stepped up and maybe they'll get their names in the paper more than the others, but that doesn't go against the work the entire defensive line, linebacking group and defensive backfield did.
"Our D-line did a fantastic job making the middle a place where they just didn't run. It was really a total team effort defensively."
Jackson Cook led the defense with 10.5 tackles, and Graycen Shepherd had 8.5, including 1.5 for a loss, but seven defenders had 4.5 tackles or more and Stratton had an interception that he took back for a touchdown.
On offense, Stratton and Aylor made big plays through the air, connecting four times for 154 yards. Stratton threw for 222 yards overall. The Vikes' rushing attack was equally lethal, with Nate Bolley going for 110 yards and Stratton for 101 more.
"Nate Bolley played like a man and like a true warrior, even more than he normally does," Sigmon said.
Of course, none of those numbers are possible without great offensive line play, and Sigmon said that unit was outstanding.
"(Stratton's) offensive line, they're a fully invested, committed group and they really shined tonight," Sigmon said.
The only concern after Thursday seems to be getting the team back off cloud nine and ready for another tough opponent in Hastings next week, but the veteran nature of the Vikings' team suggests they'll be less susceptible to that than most.
"The kids are talking the talk right now and they're going to enjoy this win," Sigmon said. "There's already talk that we need to be better for Hastings, for a long bus trip."