WHITEHALL — Visiting Coopersville played its game to near-perfection in the first half Friday night — keep the ball away from Whitehall and hang on tight. However, the Vikings played their game just as well in the second half, scoring 20 unanswered points after the break to defeat the Broncos 27-10 and advance to next week’s district final.
The Vikings will get to host the district final thanks to Forest Hills Eastern knocking off top seed Spring Lake in overtime, 28-21. The Hawks will come to Whitehall this week.
Whitehall did not hold a lead at any point in the first half, as Coopersville recovered a fumble on the Vikings’ second possession, then moved down the field for the first score of the game, a two-yard touchdown by Nathon Schneider. The Vikings quickly answered with a 38-yard bowling-ball type run by Kris Dowdell, who plowed through several Bronco tacklers on his way to the end zone.
Coopersville, though, played perfect ball-control offense on its next drive, running just over 10:30 off the clock and kicking a 31-yard field goal before halftime to take a 10-7 lead. Viking quarterback Andrew Durbin said his team ran only 10 plays on offense in the first half.
“They ran the entire clock and got their touchdown and their field goal, and that hurt us a lot,” Durbin said. “It’s smart by them to keep it away from our offense and put it all on our defense.”
Indeed it was, but the Viking defense has been its strong point all year, and the second half was a much different story. Coopersville got very little going offensively in the second half, and eventually Whitehall’s offense came alive behind Dowdell and Durbin, who each broke triple digits in the win.
The spark came late in the third quarter when Jacob Haynes, who’s been on a rampage on the defensive end the past few weeks, ripped the ball away from Bronco quarterback Colton Bosch to give his team possession.
“There’s a kid that’s fully committed,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said of Haynes. “He always has a great motor. The way he plays in a game is the way he practices. He has one speed. I know it’s a cliche, but if you have 11 Jake Haynes’ on your football team, you’ll probably never lose. He’s done a phenomenal job all year long, and tonight was no different.”
A couple of plays later, Durbin burst up the middle and broke a couple of tackles on his way to a 40-yard touchdown that gave Whitehall its first lead.
The Vikes added touchdown drives on each of their last two possessions for good measure, with Durbin running it in again from 20 yards on a fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter and Alec Pruett putting the icing on the cake in the final minutes.
Dowdell and Durbin led the way, though, with Durbin running for 127 yards and Dowdell 122. The Vikings averaged just over nine yards per carry despite being on the short end of the time of possession battle, 32:18-15:42.
“It’s two seniors that wanted to have a good memory on, potentially, the last time playing on this field,” Sigmon said. “We talked all week long about, if this ends up being your last home game as a senior on this field, what do you want your memory to be? Those two kids really paved the way for us, especially in the second half.”
The second-half rushing success was even more remarkable considering one of the team’s top linemen, Gabe Reavey, went down late in the first half with an injury to his left leg. Reavey was on crutches and out of pads when he returned in the second half, and obviously his status moving forward is uncertain.
“It’s kind of to a place where we feel really upset for Gabe right now, but we have some options to build an offensive line,” Sigmon said. “He’s definitely a leader on this team, and we don’t know what the injury is until he gets imaging. We just have to make sure we rally around him, and if it’s the worst-case scenario, we play for him, and if it’s not the worst-case scenario, we find out when his availability is next.”
Nick Blanchard led the Viking defense with 8.5 tackles, seven of them solo stops, and Marco Moore had seven takedowns. Bosch, a sophomore, played a solid game for Coopersville, throwing for 162 yards on 14-of-22 attempts.
“They came in here and they gave us everything we wanted and more,” Sigmon said. “They played an excellent game. My hat goes off to their program and their coach (Ed Kaman), because those kids were very much ready to play tonight. We found a way to win. It wasn’t always pretty.”
The Vikings’ last district title also came at home, when Whitehall dramatically erased a 30-7 deficit to beat Comstock Park for a trophy in 2014, Sigmon’s second year at the helm. Given the team’s struggles last year en route to a 3-6 record, and the seemingly constant roller coaster of the COVID-19 pandemic this year — the state’s #2-ranked team in Whitehall’s Division 4, Unity Christian, was one of several West Michigan schools that had to bow out this week due to coronavirus protocols — earning a second trophy would clearly be a big boon to the program.
“I don’t know if people really understand what these kids are going through on a daily basis,” Sigmon said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty right now. With the way our kids battled through adversity last year, and had a 3-6 season, and all the uncertainty that led up to this year, that would be pretty special. If our kids prepare well, and they work hard, we have as good a shot as anybody else.”