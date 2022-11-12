KENTWOOD — For someone to lose Friday's Whitehall/South Christian regional football final, someone had to make a mistake. Unfortunately, the Vikings, so flawless all season, blinked first, and Whitehall took a heartbreaking 28-21 defeat to end its season in the regionals.

"Tight games are always tough to lose," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "Those are the ones where you (look at) several different plays and think, should've, could've, would've. They're a great football team, and our kids played at a high level and we just shot ourselves in the foot at the wrong time.

"We have a lot of kids that are taking a lot of ownership on this, and they don't have to. They don't have to, because I'm just going to take the ownership for it."

The game coming down to a miscue of some type seemed inevitable. The two teams lived up to the billing of a #1 versus #2 game, feeling each other out early, delivering punches and counterpunches, and playing nearly 44 minutes of football without either making a game-changing error. As such, the Vikings (11-1) and Sailors were deadlocked at 21.

The opening for South Christian came when a punt bounded off the side of Nate Bolley's foot, forcing a very short kick that gave the Sailors the ball close to scoring range. Even then, the Vikings were on the verge of potentially escaping the tough spot after forcing a fourth-and-7, until the Sailors drew them offsides two times in a row.

From that point, South Christian worked its way to the one-yard line, and quarterback Jacob DeHaan lofted a jump ball to Nate Brinks for the winning one-yard touchdown on third down.

Whitehall attempted to work some magic in the final 54 seconds, but after a promising Trannon Aylor kickoff return got the ball close to midfield, a sack and a penalty nullified that progress. The final desperation play came up short.

It was a bitter end for the Vikings, not least because until those final few minutes they were playing terrific football, especially in the second half. Whitehall marched down the field for touchdowns on each of its first two possessions in the second half, first to tie the game and then to take a 21-14 lead.

The Vikings hadn't had much luck offensively in the first half, but they stretched the field horizontally with end arounds and reverses and then sent their most bruising players up the softened middle. Jackson Cook barreled into the end zone to tie it with 2:50 to go in the third quarter, and Bolley, who had kicked off a drive with a 42-yard reception, capped it from four yards to put his team ahead.

"We saw some things that we liked (at halftime) and we kind of dug around in our playbook to where we thought there were some advantages here and there for us, and we capitalized on them," Sigmon said. "We didn't capitalize on them enough, obviously, but we did it enough to where we thought we could make it a really good ballgame."

A really good game it was, and it tested two squads that hadn't been tested much. Between the two schools, they came in having played just three games that had been decided by fewer than 20 points. That only intensified the already-high stakes.

South Christian responded brilliantly to Bolley's touchdown as DeHaan delivered some clutch passes, including a 16-yard touchdown bullet to Seth Ritsema on third-and-8 to tie the game back up with 6:54 to go.

The Sailors got on the board first on a one-yard run by DeHaan late in the first quarter, the first possession for either team that didn't end in a fourth-down stop in opponent territory. It was a few drives before Whitehall answered, but naturally it was Bolley running one last daring fake punt on fourth-and-2 to spark the Vikings. This one had the look of a play where the senior never remotely considered kicking the ball, and it was a good thing he didn't. After he got the first down, the next play was Kyle Stratton hitting Camden Thompson for a 46-yard score that tied the game at seven, which is where the game sat at halftime.

Stratton ended the game with 230 yards of offense and that touchdown pass, and Bolley racked up 126 yards of offense, including his scoring run. Jaiden Altgilbers paced the defense with 9.5 tackles and Jackson Cook added seven.

The Viking players, of course, took the loss hard, and speaking from experience, Sigmon said the best thing he and his coaches could do was make sure they knew they were cared for.

"There's no substitute for that," Sigmon said. "And we know that and we understand that. These kids mean the world to me. They're like family. They're my extended sons. Sometimes you've just got to let the emotions kind of run through. Then from there, you just remind him how much you care about him and how much you love them. And that's exactly what we're doing."