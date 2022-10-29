WHITEHALL — All too often the old adage ‘whoever wants it more is going to win’ is used in sports, but that changes when the stakes are raised at playoff time. Whitehall knew its pre-district opponent Big Rapids would want to advance just as much as it did, but it was the Vikings who enjoyed a 42-12 victory Friday night.

“It’s playoff football,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. “They (Big Rapids) won their conference, they were going to fight. Whoever we play from here on out is going to give us their best effort.”

It seemed the Vikings were off to another boat race following their first drive, which resulted in a two-yard plunge across the goal line by senior Jackson Cook (11 carries, 77 yards, two touchdowns). The smiles on Whitehall’s sideline quickly faded however, as nearly nine minutes would pass before the scoreboard would change again. From that point forward it was the Kyle Stratton and Trannon Aylor show on offense.

Stratton (6-of-11, 129 yards, three touchdowns) found Ca’Mar Ready for an 11-yard touchdown reception that put Whitehall up 14-0 in the second quarter. The Cardinals responded with an eight-minute drive that ended in a turnover on downs at the Vikings’ 13 yard line.

With just two minutes remaining before halftime, Stratton led his team to midfield before promptly firing a 49-yard touchdown pass to Aylor (two catches, 91 yards, two touchdowns). Whitehall marched into their locker room up 21-0.

“We had a little bit of rust having not played for 14 days and that showed from time to time,” Sigmon said. “(We) overcame some adversity and responded at a high level.”

The second half is where the Vikings started clicking and that began when Aylor fielded the opening kick and jaunted through the middle of Big Rapids’ special teams unit en route to a 90-yard touchdown. Four minutes later, Cook burned the Cardinals for a 19-yard touchdown run, quickly running the score up to 35-0.

“That kickoff was huge,” Sigmon said. “It gave us a lot of separation making the score 28-0 and we were able to get to the point where we can make it 35-0 afterwards.”

Big Rapids really found their footing at the end of the third quarter, relying on the mobility and elusiveness of their quarterback Will Strickler. Strickler consistently bobbed and weaved through the Whitehall defense, sometimes opting to keep the ball but often uncorking accurate passes before he crossed the line of scrimmage. The Cardinals scored twice on Strickler touchdown passes to bring them a bit closer, trailing 35-12 early in the fourth.

“We thought that (stopping Strickler) was going to be a key to the game,” Sigmon said. “Talking to their coach beforehand, he talked about his great leadership and ability to be a good football player. He definitely lived up to the hype.”

Stratton put the game out of reach with 7:47 on the clock as he hit Aylor for a 42-yard touchdown. Whitehall would end the night with an interception from Ready to seal the game.

While the offense was impressive, much credit should be given to the Vikings’ defense. While Strickler kept the Cardinals humming, it was timely sacks and tackles in the backfield that kept Big Rapids’ offense at bay. Wyatt Jenkins (two tackles, two sacks), Graycen Shepherd (eight tackles, one sack) and Jamar Hill (one tackle, one sack) all made plays in the backfield at times where the momentum could’ve shifted in favor of either team.

“Defensively we played well at times. I think Graycen had a really nice game for us and that’s going to pay dividends to our defense and their confidence moving forward,” Sigmon said. “They (the defensive line) made a lot of plays for us, especially in some passing situations, we had some big sacks at the right time.”

Whitehall celebrated a milestone achievement with the win, becoming the first ever Viking team to secure a 10-win season. Next week it’ll be back on its home field hosting Fruitport, with the chance to etch their names on a trophy that’ll rest in the halls of their high school for future generations to see. Sigmon told his team to celebrate what they did on Friday for 24 hours, but after that he’s expecting his players to lock in.

“There’s something to be said about always being able to celebrate the opportunity to play football,” Sigmon said. “Half the teams weren’t able to play this week and that number gets reduced now. It’s a good place to be at, but we know next week is going to be a tough game and they get tougher.”