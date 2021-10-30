SPARTA — Whitehall’s offense was terrific as usual Friday night at Sparta, rolling up 500 total yards in a 40-20 pre-district victory that extended the Vikings’ season at least another week. (Whitehall will travel to Cadillac for the district finals next Friday at 7 p.m.)
However, it couldn’t have happened without a strong showing from the Viking defense, which stiffened after allowing an opening-drive touchdown and largely shut down the Spartans’ attack from there. The only other touchdown Whitehall allowed before garbage time was the result of a kickoff return to the Vikings’ 12-yard line.
The defensive success came from focusing all efforts on Sparta’s star runing back Dylan Turoski, who dominated that opening drive and went on to gain 171 of his team’s 261 yards.
“We had to make some adjustments and really see what they were trying to scheme,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. “Credit them. They’re an excellent football team. We really felt they’d played at a high level all year long. I feel like they very easily could’ve been 9-0 at the end of the year.
“(Turoski) is the real deal. We knew he was going to be good and he didn’t disappoint. Our defense stepped up in a big way.”
The coaches’ scheming certainly helped, but junior Nate Bolley said he and fellow defensive back Max Brown also had their own conversation about honing in on Turoski.
“We kind of figured out that they only really have their running back,” Bolley said. “We keyed Max off the running back, and from there it was history. We shut them right down the rest of the game.”
Brown led the defense with 6.5 tackles, including four solo stops. Bolley had 5.5 takedowns.
Even more impressive was the fact that Whitehall (8-2) did all that without Winton Napier for most of the game. The junior lineman, who’s recorded 5.5 tackles for loss this year, left the game early with an injury that put him on crutches. Senior Cole Rowell stepped in for Napier and was, Sigmon said, “the unsung hero” of the game although he did not record a defensive statistic.
“Man, did he step up in a big way,” Sigmon said of Rowell. “He stepped up and played at a high level. Our whole offensive and defensive lines for that matter. They all did a great job.”
The Whitehall offense had its own success, much of it coming from sophomore quarterback Kyle Stratton. Stratton had his best statistical game of the season; he had 294 yards of offense and was responsible for four touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air.
Stratton showed off the improvisational skill he’s become known for at various points in the game, including on one lengthy play when he danced around in the backfield and avoided tacklers long enough to complete an eight-yard pass. Whitehall got the first down on the next play and scored a touchdown on the drive.
“What’s really fun about Kyle is that the play’s never over,” Sigmon said. “That’s really dangerous at any level, but especially dangerous at the high school level. We’ve had quarterbacks do that against us. Maybe it’s just our turn to do it to somebody else.”
However, Stratton’s biggest play was very much scripted. On fourth-and-18 early in the second quarter, he launched a long bomb to Brodie Fogus that the latter pulled in for a 31-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings the lead for good at 14-7.
Of course, Stratton had also set up that one by converting a third-and-7 on a scramble earlier in the drive. The quarterback credited his offensive line for making it possible for him to repeatedly make plays out of nothing and his receivers for giving him playmaking targets to throw to.
“Props to the O-line,” Stratton said. “I had so much time back there, all because of them...I can get it to anyone and trust that they’ll make plays.”
So terrific was the Vikings’ offense that it was easy to forget that Alec Pruett scarcely saw the ball early on; he ended up with 15 carries, his fewest since the Shelby game in week four. For most of the game, it appeared Pruett might fall short of the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, but of course he couldn’t let that happen, and crossed the century mark late in the contest.
“I’ve said this a lot before, but we have too many weapons to just key on one guy,” Pruett said. “That’s how that went tonight. Our offensive line played amazing. All props to them...Brodie had an amazing catch. Red (Watson) played great. Jaiden (Altgilbers) played good. Kyle ran for like 200 yards. It was a team effort.”
That kind of multiple-threat ability will be necessary next week as the Vikings take on last year’s Division 4 runner-up on the road. Cadillac outscored Fruitport 42-35 in a shootout Friday.
“That’s really a nice luxury to have at this point in the playoffs,” Sigmon said. “We’re going to need to be diverse next week. We know we’re playing a really good Cadillac team.
“Our kids are excited. Getting eight wins at Whitehall’s pretty good. I think they’re the eighth or ninth team to do that historically. This group has an opportunity to play for a district championship, and to do that is definitely a big goal for these kids. I’m just really excited for them.”