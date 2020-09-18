RAVENNA — Whitehall's 2019 was a lost season thanks mostly to a rash of injuries that hit the team early on and never seemed to let up. The Vikings' 2020 looks an awful lot better after they routed Ravenna 48-0 to open the season.
Everything worked well for the Vikes in the win, but especially the defensive unit. Whitehall impressively held the Bulldogs to only 36 offensive yards, barely a yard per play, and two first downs.
Graycen Shepherd and Max Brown each had 3.5 tackles to lead the team, and 2.5 of Shepherd's takedowns were for a loss. Red Watson and Jaiden Altgilbers each picked off a pass as well, and Watson took his interception back for a touchdown.
On offense, the Vikings enjoyed having starting quarterback Andrew Durbin back under center after Durbin missed most of last season with a broken leg. Durbin was 8-of-16 for 126 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns and an interception, and also ran for 33 yards. Alec Pruett paced the running game with 89 yards and three touchdowns, and Nate Bolley added 62 yards and a score, along with 57 yards receiving and another touchdown.