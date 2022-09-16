WHITEHALL — Maybe they didn't need the extra push going into a rivalry showdown with Montague, but Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon gave his Vikings motivation all week. Junior quarterback Kyle Stratton said his coach swiped the Bell, the rivalry trophy, from the spot it's occupied in the weight room since Whitehall won it last year. He said if they wanted it back, they'd have to earn it.

It's safe to say they did. Whitehall routed Montague Friday night, 60-6, the most lopsided outcome in this rivalry's history going back to at least 1950.

"We put our heads down this week and got to work," Stratton said.

Sigmon was thrilled to see the results, but even more, he was thrilled to see his team rewarded for what he considered an outstanding week of preparation.

"What was exciting was the way they prepared all week," Sigmon said. "That was the exciting part. The way we came in and were focused on Thursday. The way they approached today at school. All those things, for me as their football coach, are what's exciting. There's always a lot of distractions in a rivalry week and everything and you can get pulled in different directions. I also think that talks to the maturity of our team, to where we were able to really just settle in and play our game and keep ourselves as the pace car and not worry about anybody else."

The best work came up front, and Stratton was the biggest beneficiary. In the first half, he ran a few quarterback draws, and each time he was greeted with acres of room in front of him, one of which turned into a 48-yard scoring scamper. He racked up 165 yards rushing in all, with two touchdowns.

He also threw three scores, none more exciting than the one early in the second quarter, when Stratton dropped a low snap, ran around to create some space and evade Montague defenders, and lofted the ball to Camden Thompson. Thompson snagged the ball out of the air and outran the remaining Wildcats to the end zone. That touchdown made it 33-0 in a game that was already out of hand.

"Cam made that play," Stratton said with a grin. "He got up for it and he made the play. The linemen blocked their butts off forever. It was a long play. It's always a team. We can't get something without everybody and they all worked every play. Never take a play off. That's why we did so well tonight."

Stratton was being modest like you love to see from a team leader, but Sigmon said his signal-caller brings an enormous ability to extend plays and then make the right decision that will serve the Vikings well down the line.

"He really is a difference-maker," Sigmon said. "We have good offensive linemen and good defensive linemen and skill across the board and everything, but I'll tell you what, to have him as our quarterback is really a nice feature. You saw a couple times tonight where a play breaks down but it didn't break down, because we were able to extend the play. I think that one ability alone is astronomically important."

That Stratton-to-Thompson connection was Whitehall's fifth touchdown in its first six possessions; only a Montague interception interrupted the onslaught. The Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 West Michigan Conference Lakes) were stonewalled when they had the ball, going without a first down the entire first quarter, and Whitehall (4-0, 1-0 WMC Lakes) wasted little time taking advantage of the resulting short fields.

"We didn't help our defense out because we couldn't get a first down," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "We gave them great field position, and they have a tough defense too. It's not just the offense. It was tough for us to move the ball and make first downs. We felt like we made some plays late and had some good drives going, but it was too little, too late."

The Viking defense kept it up all game, picking the ball off four times, including a couple just when it appeared Montague had a little bit of a push going. Everett Napier took one of those picks back for a touchdown and also led the defense with 5.5 tackles, two of them for a loss. Whitehall punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns on short fields to provide the final flourish to the win.

"We're fast," Sigmon said. "Our kids are fast and physical and we've got a lot of strong kids up there. The kids are excited to make a play. A couple times we did get burned because we were being a little too aggressive, and those are things we've got to clean up against disciplined football teams. Collectively, our defense does a great job and a lot of times they're really playing excellent football."

Montague's only score came on one of those plays Sigmon referred to, as Chase Gowell threw a nice deep ball to a wide open Owen Petersen for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Other than that, unfortunately, it was a bumpy ride for Montague, which was simply caved in by Whitehall's bigger and stronger front on both sides of the ball.

"Our O-line and D-line, it was a big thing coming into this game," Stratton said. "They had to dominate and they did, both ways."

While Montague will lick its wounds and prepare for a tough test next week at Ludington, the Vikings shift focus to another home game next week against Manistee.

"We celebrate, and I'm going to dance at this dance (after the game), but then it's on to Manistee," Stratton said.