WHITEHALL — Whitehall submitted a complete performance Friday night in a 46-8 beating of Fruitport to open its playoff run. It marked, in coach Tony Sigmon’s estimation, the first time all year his team had played its best game in each phase of the game.
“ I was really happy with the way my kids played from the kickoff all the way through,” Sigmon said. “The kids did a really good job. We had to make a couple of adjustments in the locker room, and we were able to do that. To see how our kids responded to that, I thought they did a really nice job.”
The defense was, as usual, the standout unit, recording a safety and setting up the special teams to post another. The defense opened the scoring when Ira Jenkins chased down Fruitport quarterback Gavin Reames in the end zone and pulled him down for a safety.
Two touchdowns later, with Whitehall already in control, the Vikings had their most dominant defensive series of the season to date, as Jacob Haynes sacked Reames twice and the Vikings stuffed a running play in between. That set up Max Brown to block the Trojans’ punt in the end zone, and the ball got away from everyone and out of the end zone for another safety.
The heartbeat of the defense has been its front seven, especially Haynes, Connor Young, Jenkins, Graycen Shepherd and Gabe Reavey. (Haynes had 7.5 tackles, including five for a loss, to lead a balanced defensive assault.) The latter three will be back next season, giving Whitehall a foundation for this season and beyond.
“The sky’s the limit for those three for sure,” Sigmon said. “Our linebackers are fantastic. You can’t go without saying what Jake Haynes is doing right now. He’s locked in. Connor Young, same way. I think that front five is as good as we’ve had in a long time.”
Sparked by the Jenkins safety and a successful Red Watson return of the ensuing kick, the Viking offense got rolling with a nice drive that ended with Alec Pruett’s three-yard burst on fourth down. On Whitehall’s next possession, Andrew Durbin found a wide open Nate Bolley up the seam for a 51-yard score that gave the Vikes a 16-0 lead.
After the punt-block safety, it was another wide open receiver, this time Watson, that scored on a pass from Durbin to make it 25-0 and effectively salt away the win. Durbin would later hit Mario Moore for a score and become the first Viking quarterback under Sigmon to hit three different receivers for scores in a game. Oddly enough, they were his only three completions of the game.
“It shows that we’re balanced,” Sigmon said. “I think we’ve had 13 different kids score touchdowns, or score points in some fashion or another. Our skill kids are very balanced. You saw our two-back set with Alec and Kris (Dowdell), and that’s a pretty powerful 1-2 punch. When we do our one-back set, we have a different look as far as on the perimeter. I think we’re very balanced right now and able to use the whole field, not just with option football but also going sideline to sideline.”
Indeed, the running game was extremely effective, with Pruett gaining 111 yards with two scores and Dowdell running for 85 more. Bolley racked up 119 yards of offense as well. Those numbers are testament to most of the same guys who dominate the game for Whitehall in the trenches on defense.
Sigmon credited his defensive assistants, Keith Stratton and Christian Subdon, for the sparkling work of the defense this year and certainly on Friday, when the Vikings allowed only 131 yards of total offense and barely over one yard per carry on the ground.
“This group is pretty good and it starts from the top down,” Sigmon said. “I’d tell you that Coach Stratton and Coach Subdon have poured their heart and souls into this group, and the kids have responded. It helps to have great talent, and our kids are certainly talented. It’s kind of a perfect storm right now.”
The Vikings will host the district’s #6 seed Coopersville, winners over Sparta, next week in the district semifinals. The Broncos will be a tough opponent. However, Sigmon emphasized to his team that an even more pivotal opponent to beat, and especially on Halloween weekend, was COVID-19. Several schools around the state were forced to forfeit their playoff games, and their seasons, due to positive tests this week. Whitehall doesn’t want to be one of them, especially on the trajectory it currently sits.
“If they really want to have a chance to be successful next week, tomorrow is going to be an important day for them to make good choices, and then the next day after that,” Sigmon said. “Right now, the ceiling is the next game. I think everyone has alluded to me, the district looks this way, what does the region look like, where’s that team, and really none of that matters if we don’t put all our effort into the next game.”