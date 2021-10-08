HART — Whitehall's four-game shutout streak ended Friday night at Hart, but not much else went wrong for the Vikings as they rolled to a 46-6 victory.
Whitehall (6-1, 4-1 West Michigan Conference) gave up a short 55-yard touchdown drive late in the second quarter, but allowed only 65 other offensive yards all night on the defensive end. Jackson Cook and Jaiden Altgilbers each had 5.5 tackles to lead the defense. Trannon Aylor had an interception.
On offense, Whitehall scored touchdowns on each of its first four possessions. Alec Pruett had another huge game, gaining 193 yards and scoring three touchdowns, and Kyle Stratton had an efficient game through the air too, with 219 yards passing on only 15 attempts with three touchdowns and an interception. Stratton also ran for 55 yards and a score.
Nate Bolley caught two touchdowns and had 71 yards receiving, and Red Watson reeled in a 63-yard scoring pass from Stratton.