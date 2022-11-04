WHITEHALL — Whitehall continues to make history and add trophies to its ledger after routing Fruitport 51-26 Friday night for its first district championship since 2014.

The Vikings (11-0) took a while to get going, getting shut out in the first quarter and coughing up the football twice in that time. All that, though, was a distant memory by the end of the game, as Whitehall showed off the explosive offense and big-play defense that’s been a staple of their most successful season ever.

Whitehall settled for a field goal to open its scoring early in the second quarter, but quickly secured a three-and-out on defense and scored on the next drive when Jackson Cook bulled in from the one-yard line on fourth down. That gave the Vikes the lead for good at 10-6, but the biggest play came from Nate Bolley, who faked a punt on fourth-and-7 and got the first down, setting up Cook for another touchdown run.

“We called a certain play that allows him to have the green light, but we probably would have been really upset if he didn’t (run it),” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon smiled. “We will definitely take that. That was obviously a big part of the game.”

Whitehall threw the hammer down shortly before the half, getting another three-and-out and quickly striking again on a 41-yard quarterback draw by Kyle Stratton.

Stratton, who rang up 272 offensive yards and four total touchdowns in the game, credited offensive coordinator CJ Van Wieren with the call, on which he had a gaping hole to run through.

“That’s a great call by Van Wieren,” Stratton said. “(He’s) been great all year. Our O-line, we had a new right guard in today and props to Cam Rake. He came in and stepped up.”

Fruitport refused to roll over, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions of the third quarter to sandwich another Viking score, but that only served as a prelude to fireworks. The second of those scores was the first of four rapid-fire touchdowns — Stratton answered it with a perfect long ball to Trannon Aylor that went for an 80-yard score, and then, remarkably, the next two kickoffs were taken back for touchdowns by Fruitport’s Cody Nash and, of course, Bolley.

Bolley was the highlight-reel man of the night, with 179 offensive yards plus the kick return touchdown, but explosive plays by Stratton, Cook and Aylor, to say nothing of the things Ca’Mar Ready and Camden Thompson are capable of doing, give Whitehall confidence it can beat anybody.

“I can’t wait for next week because they’re not going to know who to key off,” Bolley said of Whitehall’s next opponent, Grand Rapids South Christian. “You know, I had a (big) game. Are they going to be able to key off me? Who else is gonna have a game next? You never know with us, and it’s the biggest surprise they’ll ever get because we’ve got different players left and right and our potential on our team’s amazing.”

Despite the 26 points allowed, Whitehall also showed off a strong defense, particularly when it needed to pick up the offense after those two early fumbles. The Vikings forced a three-and-out after the second of those giveaways, leading to the field goal drive, and when the Trojans slipped and fell at the five-yard line on the next kick return, they turned that into a three-and-out too.

Cook led the way with 6.5 tackles, 1.5 of them for a loss, and Bolley also had 1.5 tackles for loss. Everett Napier recorded 2.5 tackles for a loss, and Aylor had two of the Vikes’ three interceptions.

The next game on Whitehall’s docket is the one the bulk of Michigan has been waiting for all season, certainly since it became clear how good the Vikings are: A battle with the aforementioned Sailors, who beat Unity Christian 35-20 in another district final. The two squads have held the top two spots in the state Associated Press poll for some time now, and the regional final will be their stage.

“We know that South Christian is a phenomenal football team, and it’s going to take our absolute best effort for us to be competitive with them,” Sigmon said. “Right now I think that we’re playing as good as anybody and, you know, we have a shot. If you’re still in it, you’ve got a shot.”

Whitehall has already cemented its place as the most accomplished team in school history, but as Bolley put it, “history’s not done”.

“More history is ready to be made,” Bolley said. “This team’s amazing and we’re going to keep making more history. We want as many trophies as we can get, and we’re going to chase the bag. We’re going to go get it.”