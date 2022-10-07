WHITEHALL — Despite a very sloppy start to the game, Whitehall's West Michigan Conference Lakes victory over Ludington Friday night was never really in question, as the Viking defense dominated again in a 56-6 victory.

Whitehall (7-0, 4-0 WMC Lakes) sputtered for much of the first quarter, with two turnovers and a slew of penalties that kept the game closer than it should have been. However, when Nate Bolley scooped up a Ludington fumble and took it to the house late in the quarter to make it 14-0, that seemed to snap the Vikings back into shape.

From there, Whitehall scored touchdowns every time it touched the ball the rest of the half and led 56-0 at the break, making for a briskly running clock in the second half.

The Vikings did get flagged 16 times for 130 yards, the only real negative statistic in the game.

"I think there were some effort penalties in there, where we don't really sweat those too much because the kids are just trying to make a play," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "But far too many penalties from the perspective of offsides, false starts, illegal shifts, things like that, that just can't happen, especially in week seven. We'll talk about that with our group, and they're a mature group, so I think they'll respond to that."

Bolley, who also picked off two passes in the game, said his team's early struggles were on the players and not the coaches.

"The coaches had the plan out and we weren't really paying attention to it as much as we should have," Bolley said. "That's on us, nothing with the coaches. That's on us this game. We've got to clean that up as a team and I think that's what will get us going, a better week of practice."

Despite some of those penalties, it was another overwhelming performance by the Viking defense. Several times Ludington ran a play that might have worked against another team, but Whitehall's defensive front simply caved in the other side of the line and blew it up in the backfield. The Orioles turned the ball over six times and managed only 124 yards of offense.

"That also put our offense in some advantageous situations and also short fields," Sigmon said. "That allowed us to go rack some points up pretty quick."

Bolley's was the first of two defensive scores for Whitehall, as Jackson Cook also scooped and scored a fumble. Despite being on the field for over 60 plays, the Vikings didn't have anyone with more than four tackles, as they rotated players a lot. In all, 23 players were involved in at least one tackle on defense.

On offense, Kyle Stratton was his usual efficient self, with 190 yards of offense and six total touchdowns. On one play, Stratton, who had already run for a touchdown around left end, feigned running around right end before lofting a 43-yard pass to Trannon Aylor. Aylor had no defender within 35 yards of him as he scored the world's easiest touchdown.

"That's a good little schemed play we have there, and it's always nice to pull that out," Bolley said. "It was a beautiful design by the coaches."

The Vikings' win cleared the biggest remaining hurdle to winning the conference title. Its final two games of the season are against Fremont, whose only league win came over Orchard View, and the Cardinals themselves.

"It's always been about gaining layers," Sigmon said. "The first time we played it was about making the playoffs, then it was about making the playoffs two years in a row and really standing on the shoulders of the people who came before us. This is another level.

"Last year, we had a share of the conference and we went on the road and won a playoff game. Those are two areas that showed that we have some growth there. I just hope this group continues to grow. I think they can, and I think they will."