MUSKEGON — Whitehall views Oakridge as a benchmark for its program. Just ask them and they'll say so.

So for the Vikings to thoroughly smother the Eagles, as they did Friday night in a 42-8 win that somehow didn't feel that close, must have been extra satisfying.

"Everything we did in the offseason was to win this game," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "Whether it was the schedule, weight room, 7-on-7 camps. This game, as a coaching staff, we had circled on our schedule, because we know what type of effort it takes to win this game."

Whitehall (6-0, 3-0 West Michigan Conference Lakes) delivered that kind of effort and then some. The defense was so utterly dominant that Oakridge did not cross midfield until the fourth quarter, when the Vikings had already achieved a running clock. The Eagles only had 127 total yards of offense, most of it well after the issue was decided. The defense delivered the game's first big play when Ca'Mar Ready leapt to pick off an Oakridge deep pass at Whitehall's own 27-yard line.

Whitehall did not score on its first drive, as a personal foul scuttled the possession. The Vikings got in the end zone the next six times, five of them after punts and the other after a fumble recovery by Jaiden Altgilbers.

"I think our defense has kind of flown under the radar because our offense has been pretty prolific, but I think this is a complete team," Sigmon said. "When you have a complete team, we have the ability to win a couple different ways. They've got a lot of skill kids and they're very well coached, so for us to be able to be that fundamentally sound on the defensive front and the defensive end, that's a big accomplishment."

A boost was the return of Graycen Shepherd. Shepherd, a strong defensive lineman, has battled injury much of the season, but he was back Friday and made his presence felt, especially in one stretch of the second half that saw him make a few physical tackles.

Shepherd, who missed last season with a knee injury, wasn't playing when Oakridge won last year's matchup between these teams, but that didn't mean he took it any less personally.

"This game was circled on our calendar, especially since last year," Shepherd said. "That 32-19 (score), we didn't forget that at all.

"I think we flew around. A big part of this week was revenge and physicality. I think we came out here right off the bat and proved it. All props, that was a really good Oakridge team and they have a lot of weapons they can use, but I think we just outmuscled them, flew around and did our thing."

The game was scoreless after a quarter, but Jackson Cook burrowed his way into the end zone for the first of his two scoring runs after that. The next two touchdowns were runs by Kyle Stratton, who repeatedly showed off his elusiveness in running for 93 yards and three scores total. Stratton was also very efficient through the air - 187 yards and a touchdown to Nate Bolley.

It was hard, frankly, to find something Whitehall didn't do well.

Even the one piece of potential bad news seemed to come out alright. Malcolm Earvin injured his left leg early in the game and did not return, but Sigmon seemed optimistic after the game, saying it was a strained muscle and should not cause an extended absence.

"I'm just really proud of our program right now," Sigmon said. "This is a great program win."

The challenge for Whitehall now is to retain strong focus through the final three games of the regular season, all games in which the Vikings should be strong favorites: Ludington, Fremont and Orchard View. Wins in those games would grant Whitehall its first outright conference title since 1999. After that is a playoff run, one that, if Whitehall plays like it did Friday, could last a while.

"I think one of the things Coach tells us is every week, make sure we have our goals in front of us," Shepherd said. "That's what we're fighting for every week is to have our goals in front of us. Right now we do, and we love that. Fighting for our goals ahead of us is the biggest key."