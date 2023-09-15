MONTAGUE — Whitehall's offense so often receives the spotlight, but Friday's 35-0 win over rival Montague was all about the defense.
On a night the Vikings (4-0, 1-0 West Michigan Conference Lakes) made several timely plays on offense but sputtered at times as well, the Whitehall defense was up to the task, locking down the Wildcats throughout the game and scoring two touchdowns to boot. It was the first time since 1989 a Whitehall team shut out the Wildcats.
"I was really impressed with our defense," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "They played at a high level. It wasn't one kid. It was everybody. Ca'Mar (Ready) was out this week, and going against a team that has some pretty good receivers, I was worried about that a little bit. I thought our kids did a wonderful job stepping up with big plays. Hunter Osborne, Blake English, those guys really did a nice job going in. It was all about our defense."
The Viking defensive front overwhelmed Montague's front line much of the night, making life easy on the back seven. Without Montague quarterback Mason Darke able to get comfortable in the pocket, the linebackers and secondary were able to play aggressively, which led to three interceptions, two of which - by Kyle Stratton and Everett Napier - came back for touchdowns.
Stratton's pick-six was the capper to Montague's best chance to force itself back into the game. After the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 WMC Lakes) got a fourth-down stop inside their own 10-yard line, down 14-0, they managed to work their way into Whitehall territory, but a penalty submarined the drive. Montague then forced a punt, but Stratton grabbed a tipped pass right before halftime and ran it back for six.
In all, the Wildcats managed only 108 offensive yards. Kadin Waller and Jamar Hill each recorded a sack for Whitehall, and Trannon Aylor and Parker Mott added a tackle for loss apiece.
"Offensively, it was a struggle," Montague coach Justin Dennett said. "It's just things we've got to learn from and grow. I've said every week that we're young, but it's week four, so it doesn't matter at this point. We're getting experience, and we're just going to learn and get better and get ready for the rest of the conference slate."
After Napier's own pick-six, his second in two years in this rivalry matchup, he grabbed another interception in the fourth quarter. The second one, though, he couldn't bring all the way back - about the only thing the Viking defense didn't execute perfectly on the night.
"Honestly, I know what my team can do," Napier said. "I know how my team plays, and that's what we have to do every game, is execute...Our line holds it up really well for us. It gives us a lot of good looks, and we've just got to give it to them most of the time."
Stratton scored three touchdowns in the game, rushing for two and passing to Trenton TenBrock on fourth down for another to go with his interception score. He had a relatively modest stat line by his standards, but still put together 226 yards of total offense.
Fletcher Thommen led a strong Montague defensive effort with nine tackles.
"Our defense was awesome," Dennett said. "The scoreboard says a little differently, but they had two defensive touchdowns that were just kind of unforced errors by us. I was really happy with our defensive effort and our kids kept fighting. I'm really happy with our kids, and we're going to bounce back and respond."
While Montague will stay home and face Ludington for homecoming next Friday, Whitehall will travel to Manistee for a battle of unbeatens and potentially its biggest test in WMC Lakes play.
"Manistee has done a wonderful job," Sigmon said. "They built a ton of momentum off of their playoff run last year, and it seems that they're doing wonderful things this year....I'm looking at a team that's playing at a high level."