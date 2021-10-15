WHITEHALL — No one wanted to leave the Whitehall athletic fields Friday night, and why would they? The Vikings had just delivered one of their sweetest regular-season victories in recent memory, defeating archrival Montague 34-14 to not only claim the Bell for the first time since 2014 but also clinch a share of the West Michigan Conference title, a first this century.
They did it by winning the big moments, the moments Montague always wins in this series. Moments like Nate Bolley chasing down a bad punt snap over his head and somehow managing to get a decent kick off that put Montague at midfield instead of in the Whitehall red zone. The Wildcats missed a field goal on the ensuing drive.
"That's Nate Bolley," Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. "He can turn, really, nothing into something. It's not going to be this glaring, overall highlight or anything along those lines, but what an important moment, a key transition in the game."
Moments like what happened after Montague (6-2, 5-1 WMC) recovered a Viking fumble at the Whitehall 12-yard line, coming right on the heels of Dylan Everett's 42-yard touchdown run, the longest run by either side in the game, which tied the game at seven. Instead of a Montague go-ahead score, though, it was a Whitehall stop on fourth-and-1 at the Viking seven-yard line. Even though the Vikings (7-1, 5-1 WMC) went on to miss a field goal on the ensuing drive, it averted a huge momentum swing to Montague.
"We talked about, what does it mean to not blink?" Sigmon said, harking back to the moments in recent close games in this rivalry where Montague made the plays. "In those moments, we didn't blink tonight. We were able to carry through and come home with a victory."
Quarterback Kyle Stratton hitting Bolley for a third-and-18 conversion pass, one of only four completions in the game. Brodie Fogus sliding over to quarterback for the first time this season on fourth-and-1 when Stratton cramped up and had to leave for two plays, making the correct read and handing to Alec Pruett for the first down. Stratton shaking off the cramps and going in the end zone from five yards himself on his first play back in the game, extending Whitehall's lead to 27-14. All these moments, the Vikings won.
Whitehall entered the game knowing Montague would focus its defense on Pruett, who entered the game pushing 1,200 yards rushing in only seven games this season. For most of the game, the 'Cats were able to limit Pruett (although as a mark of how good Pruett is, he still ended up with 116 workmanlike yards on 27 carries). However, the Vikings countered with designed runs from Stratton, early and often. The sophomore quarterback ran for 131 yards on a career-high 21 attempts, one of his biggest coming early on a 20-yard touchdown scramble on third-and-10. He had three scores.
"All props to our running back, Alec Pruett," a jubilant Stratton said. "He's been having a huge year all year. We knew they were going to key on him, because they'd have to or else he'd have the same game. It's props to everyone else on our team. We have so many guys who can make plays."
"We thought that was important to have in our back pocket," Sigmon said of Stratton running. "We thought that they were going to key on Alec Pruett a lot, and rightfully so...But when they crowded the box and everything, it felt like one of the best plays for us was to keep a three and two-receiver set. That really opened things up for us to run Kyle more by design, and he capitalized in a big way."
The 5-8, 157-pound kid teammate Gabe Reavey calls 'Sweetness' certainly did that. He's been an effective varsity quarterback from his first snaps this season, but more and more, he has looked like a player who can not just be effective but pilot the Vikings deep into the postseason.
"I love that guy," Reavey said. "He looks up in the face of the giants, and he's not a real big guy, but he looks at everyone and says, 'I can beat you,' and I couldn't ask for anything more out of a quarterback."
The Wildcats, meanwhile, could only mourn those missed chances that Whitehall was able to avoid giving them. Montague was 2-of-11 on third down while Whitehall went 8-of-17. Two interceptions on consecutive drives, the first a tipped pass reeled in by Bradyn VanPatten, loomed large as well.
The loss will surely sting, but Montague coach Justin Dennett tried to think big-picture, noting that the Wildcats have a big one at Portland next week and a playoff run to work on after that.
"It sucks right now," Dennett said. "It hurts. This was a big game and a big rivalry, and they wanted it bad. But we talked, and we had bigger goals than just winning this game. We have to respond, rest and recover over the weekend and get ready for Portland next week and a playoff run.
"All our goals are still in our reach. It sucks. Our players are obviously devastated....but we're going to respond next week and be ready for the playoffs."
Everett had 70 yards rushing for Montague, and Andrew Kooi threw for 138 and a touchdown, 103 of those yards coming to Chase Gowell. Hayden McDonald recorded eight tackles.
Bolley had 60 yards of offense, and he tied with VanPatten and Max Brown for the team lead with 5.5 tackles on defense.