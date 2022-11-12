KENTWOOD — It almost goes without saying that a battle between the top two ranked teams in the state would elicit a lot of respect from both coaches, especially after the outcome is a 28-21 thriller in which neither team felt like it was outplayed.

However, that didn't diminish the clear admiration both coaches had for one another's programs when Grand Rapids South Christian survived Whitehall and advanced to the semifinals.

"When you're watching film, you can see they're fast," South Christian coach Danny Brown said. "You can see they're big, but until you see it in person, they're unbelievable. Hats to the ball, pursuit. They're well-coached, you can tell. They love the game, you can just tell by how hard they play. That's a heck of a football team. I said to their coach, 'It's sad that one of us has to lose,' just because both these teams, you can tell, they love football."

Neither team had been seriously tested in over a month - for Whitehall it had been over two months, going back to a week two win over Hastings - but the two squads slugged it out until a few miscues late swung the game to the Sailors. Prior to that point it had been a 21-21 showdown that lived up to the game's billing as, in some observers' view, a de facto state final.

"They're a great football team and (quarterback Jacob) DeHaan and the offense they run, they made enough plays at the right moments," Vikings' coach Tony Sigmon said.

The two teams seemed to complement one another well, Whitehall the physical pounding team that nevertheless boasts terrific athleticism on the perimeter while South Christian spreads out defenses and dares them to cover everybody and make tackles in space. The first three possessions of the game were fourth-down defensive stops, and it wasn't until the second half when the two high-scoring offenses seemed to figure out the opposing defense. Sigmon said the Sailors presented challenges his team hadn't come up against in some time.

"Their length was really a big factor for us because we were able to drive a lot of people off the ball (this season)," Sigmon said. "Not being able to always get a hand on the right guy or the right time or whatever, they're able to rip off (a big gain) or make a move or something along those lines. I feel like (that) was probably as big of a factor as anything else. And credit those guys. So I think it was kind of a perfect storm, but you can't take anything away from them. They're an excellent football team."

Perhaps the Sailors will go on to prove Friday night's epic battle was in fact a state finals game except in name. (The Sailors will next take on fellow D-4 power Edwardsburg next Saturday.) If that's the case, it will only burnish the reputation Whitehall is quickly building around the state as a program that can compete on not just a local or regional level but against anyone.

"I think if South Christian goes out and wins the state championship and everything, I think that helps validate our program a little bit more," Sigmon said. "But I think ultimately, programs are judged on the games you win. We still have more work to do. We'll do it. Our kids will do it.

"But what our seniors have meant to our program and what they've done for us, 'thank you' is really not a strong enough word. They've made history. They've put trophies in the trophy case and put numbers on banners. They're going to be remembered."