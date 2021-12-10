WHITEHALL — The heavy hitters are still to come, but through two West Michigan Conference games, Whitehall is where it wants to be after Thursday's 44-30 victory over North Muskegon.
The Vikings (2-2, 2-0 WMC) used a dominant third quarter to pull away, outscoring the Norse 14-2 in those eight minutes. Pressure defense never allowed North Muskegon to get comfortable, creating a lot of chances for Whitehall to flex its advantage in speed and athleticism on the other end. Onnyka Dempsey's three-pointer was a big moment in what was a 12-0 Whitehall run between the end of the second quarter and late in the third.
"That's what we're going to have to do," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "We're going to have to be able to create turnovers. We'll be in games because of our defense, but if we want to beat the really good teams, the Harts and the Montagues, we'll have to get better offensively and execute and get that confidence to make the shots."
The Vikings looked good on offense early, as four different players hit a field goal in the first three minutes of the game, but they sputtered a bit the rest of the half, unable to get good looks. Westerlund said a lot of that is a matter of the inexperienced team not yet being comfortable looking for its own shot. Charley Klint is the team's only returning player with a lot of varsity experience.
"In practice they're seeking their shots out and looking for their stuff," Westerlund said. "Here it's like I'm yelling at them to shoot. You can't be successful when I have to talk you into shooting. In the second half, we did a lot better job of, when they were open, they took it, and when a gap was there, they attacked it. It's just a confidence thing, learning that they can compete and beat teams at this level."
Marissa Strandberg has been an early eye-opener on both ends of the court for Whitehall, and she had 14 points and four steals Thursday. The Vikings will need another scorer to emerge opposite the expected contributions from Klint (who had seven rebounds and six steals), and Strandberg could be seizing that role.
"She does a little bit of everything," Westerlund said. "She's athletic and big enough to do some things around the basket. She's a good shooter. But she was one of them I was yelling at, 'You need to shoot it.' She did a good job in the second half of hunting for her shot."
The Vikings will get a crash course in the best of the WMC next week, with games against two-time defending league champ Montague and this year's favorite Hart. Westerlund said at the start of the season that he felt his team would be much better in February than December, and those two games represent clear opportunities to jump-start that improvement.
"I looked at the schedule early and I knew it was tough," Westerlund said. If we could (start) 2-2 and 2-0 in the conference, we'd be exactly where we want to be. Obviously the tougher teams are waiting for us, but we're where we want to be. We just have to keep getting better offensively."
NORTH MUSKEGON (30) Stewart 2 0-0 4, Jensen 2 1-3 3, St. Germain 0 2-2 2, Francis 0 0-2 0, Cooke 5 6-6 16, Skujins 0 0-2 0, Vinson 1 1-5 3. Totals 10 10-20 30.
WHITEHALL (44) Carnes 2 0-0 4, Buckner 1 0-0 3, Strandberg 5 2-2 14, TenBrink 1 1-2 3, Dempsey 3 0-0 7, Coron 4 0-0 8, Klint 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 6-8 44.
N Muskegon.... 8 7 2 13 — 30
Whitehall.........12 5 14 13 — 44
Three-point goals — Whitehall 4 (Buckner, Strandberg 2, Dempsey). Total fouls — North Muskegon 9, Whitehall 19. JV score — North Muskegon 26, Whitehall 24.