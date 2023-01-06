WHITEHALL — Whitehall's 2022-23 season has been confusing to first-year head coach Brian Milliron.

On the one hand, the Vikings displayed the mental fortitude Thursday night to bounce back from a slow start, hang in with West Michigan Conference Lakes foe Oakridge, and even take the lead in the fourth quarter. On the other, the mistakes Whitehall made to enable the Eagles to escape with a 35-27 win showed it needs to stay mentally locked in at all times.

"You can't play 24 minutes or 25 minutes," Milliron said. "You have to play 32 minutes. If you don't play 32 minutes, you're going to lose 35-27 at home to Oakridge. And that's just the reality of things. I said to the girls in the locker room, 'I don't know what to say anymore about the mental piece, because all your issues, none of them are physical. They're all between the ears.'"

Whitehall (3-4, 1-3 WMC Lakes) sputtered early, enabling Oakridge to take a 9-0 lead, and it took over half the first quarter for the Vikings to get on the board, on a Lola Buckner three-pointer. However, the team locked in on defense from that point, allowing only six more points in the last 12 minutes of game time in the first half and nearly shutting the Eagles out in the second quarter.

The Vikings finally took their first lead of the game, 24-23, in the opening moments of the fourth quarter. Oakridge swiftly grabbed it back, though, on a couple of massive three-pointers by Kaelinn Jozsa, who had four of them in the second half and led all scorers with 13 points. Whitehall never threatened again in the game.

"A couple times we just lost her, and we can't lose shooters," Milliron said of Jozsa. "We talked about (Oakridge forward Anna) Lundquist underneath in some of the videos that we watched. She has wonderful footwork. We talked about some of those shooters that they have too.

"(We) have (to be) half a step closer to her. That was the mental part again, right? If you know the shooter's on your side, you've got to respect that."

The struggles were all the more frustrating considering how well Milliron felt the team practiced over the holiday break. He stated that the practices were both mentally and physically terrific. The Vikings seem to have everything the coaching staff deems necessary to succeed.

A bright spot came from sophomore Sidney Shepherd, who started the year on the JV team because she didn't play last year. Milliron said he had never seen her shoot the ball before when she first came out for the team. However, Shepherd received an opportunity when the Vikings were hit with early-season injuries and has jumped on it, playing tough defense and being consistently engaged. She didn't make a field goal Thursday, but scored five points.

"She's got such a nose for the ball," Milliron said of Shepherd. "She's a smart kid. She's a good kid. If there's something we talk in practice about doing, then go to the game, she does it. The game doesn't seem too fast for her and she's the youngest player on the team. So that was our bright spot.

"Hopefully, that'll be something that will kind of rub off on the rest of us as we move into this stretch coming, next week and the following week, of five games in 12 days. We're going to have to be mentally ready for that."

That, of course, is the bridge this Viking squad has to cross to fulfill its potential.

"Physically, with the group that we have, we're alright," Milliron said. "We have just got to fix that (mental) part. That's just some soul-searching that we have to do, and hopefully they do it."

OAKRIDGE (35) Whipple 0 1-2 1, Lane 3 0-3 7, Blackburn 1 2-2 4, Lundquist 5 0-0 10, Jozsa 4 1-3 13. Totals 13 4-10 35.

WHITEHALL (27) Carnes 1 0-2 3, Buckner 2 0-0 6, Dempsey 1 0-1 2, Ringler 0 1-3 1, Ferris 2 0-0 4, Daggett 2 0-0 6, Shepherd 0 5-6 5. Totals 8 6-12 27.

Oakridge....12 3 8 12 — 35

Whitehall.... 6 9 6 6 — 27

Three-point goals — Oakridge 5 (Lane, Jozsa 4), Whitehall 5 (Carnes, Buckner 2, Daggett 2). Total fouls — Oakridge 15, Whitehall 17. JV score — Whitehall 38, Oakridge 36.