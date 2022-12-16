WHITEHALL — For Whitehall girls basketball, there wasn't much to do but chalk Friday night up as one of those nights.

The Vikings simply could not score, wasting a solid defensive effort in a 29-7 defeat to West Michigan Conference Lakes foe Ludington. Coach Brian Milliron said his team shot 2-of-39 from the field, and the Vikings made only 3-of-16 free throws.

"You have these nights from time to time, but I've never seen anything like this," Milliron said. "We can't keep doing it."

It was a shame, because the Viking defense played a solid game against one of the league's best. The Orioles didn't make a field goal for three minutes to start the game and managed only two in the entire first half, but at the halftime buzzer it was 14-1. Whitehall (2-3, 1-2 WMC Lakes) didn't score until Ashley TenBrink made a free throw with eight seconds to play before halftime.

Milliron joked to his team in the locker room that with a 13-point deficit, they could act as if it was 40-27 if it would make them feel better, but the task was the same either way.

Whitehall made a couple of shots in the third quarter and trailed 19-5 after three, amazingly still within striking distance if it could get some offense. However, the defense couldn't hold up forever, and the dam broke early in the fourth with the Orioles scoring nine points in the first three minutes to salt things away.

Milliron said the Vikings' approach needs to be improved mentally as much or more than it does physically and added that it's his responsibility to help make that happen.

"I need to do a better job," Milliron said. "That's what I said in the locker room. We struggled shooting tonight but I need to do a better job because obviously I'm not doing a good enough job. We have to figure that out so we can move forward.

"The visualization beforehand, we talk about it. We do team goals. We watch film. We do all those things, but it's not connected."

Whitehall has another game against Fruitport Tuesday before the winter break, during which a trip to Hope is planned to visit assistant coach Emily MacArthur's alma mater for a practice. Milliron said he plans to have his team absorb the mental preparation the Dutch engage in prior to games.

The break to reset and refocus should be welcomed after Whitehall spent the early part of the season being overwhelmed with injuries and struggling on offense.

"We're going to kind of absorb ourselves into (mental prep) a little bit , and then come back against Oakridge in January for a conference game," Milliron said. "They're Jekyll and Hyde too, just like we are. They (lost) 39-36 against these girls here, a really good basketball team. There's no easy outs in the West Michigan Conference. We've got to get the mental part right if we're going to do anything."

LUDINGTON (29) Kline 1 0-0 3, Skiba 1 3-6 5, Jeruzal 1 0-0 2, McKinley 1 1-2 3, Lynn 2 3-4 7, Laird 2 5-7 9. Totals 8 12-19 29.

WHITEHALL (7) Buckner 0 0-2 0, Zamojcin 0 0-2 0, Strandberg 0 0-2 0, TenBrink 1 1-1 3, Ringler 0 0-4 0, Ferris 1 0-1 2, Shepherd 0 2-4 2. Totals 2 3-16 7.

Ludington....11 3 5 10 — 29

Whitehall..... 0 1 4 2 — 7

Three-point goals — Ludington 1 (Kline). Total fouls — Ludington 17, Whitehall 13.