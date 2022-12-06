Whitehall lost to Grant Monday night in non-conference action, 53-43.

The Vikings (1-1) got off to a great start, leading 10-5 after a quarter, but the visiting Tigers spent the rest of the game attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line. Grant was extremely effective at the stripe, hitting 26-of-31 attempts. Tigers' star Julie Ashbaugh was 19-of-20 by herself and racked up 31 points.

"Our defense played well, but you can't defend a free throw," Whitehall coach Brian Milliron said.

Lexi Daggett paced Whitehall with nine points. Autumn Ferris had eight points and Hailey Carnes added seven. Lucy Zamojcin grabbed nine rebounds.

