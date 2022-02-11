Whitehall nearly came up with a big West Michigan Conference road win Friday night at Oakridge, but the Eagles slipped away with a 39-38 win.
Whitehall led by nine points at halftime, but only managed two third-quarter points, setting up a tight fourth quarter in which Oakridge managed to make one more big play than Whitehall.
Charley Klint led the Vikings (7-11, 5-7 WMC) with 13 points and seven rebounds on the night, but Oakridge's Jasmine Pastor hit four three-pointers and led all scorers with 14 points.