WHITEHALL — Whitehall couldn't have picked a worse matchup for its season opener than the Hart Pirates, a team whose strengths are perfectly designed to exploit what the Vikings need to work on.
Against the long, athletic and fast Pirates, the Vikings' inexperienced and rusty backcourt struggled to hang onto the ball, and they dropped the opener 38-28 Tuesday night.
The upshot, from coach Derek Westerlund's perspective, is future matchups likely won't be that imposing, and Hart gave the Vikings clear indications of what needs to improve.
"I told them, we can learn from it too," Westerlund said. "It's a wake-up call. Our practice speed is not anywhere near what we faced tonight. Hopefully that wakes them up and makes them realize, we have to practice or scrimmage in practice (faster). You've got to go. We have to get in better shape too. When you're playing in a game like that, if you get tired after two or three minutes, you're in trouble."
Whitehall managed just eight first-half points as it struggled to maintain possession, but trailed by only three at the break as Hart also had its stops and starts on offense. However, a fast start to the third quarter left the Vikings down by 13, and though Whitehall inched its way back into the game late, that deficit proved too much to overcome.
Karleigh Jeffries measured up to the Hart challenge, scoring 12 points to tie for the game high and also grabbing eight rebounds. She consistently fought for the ball as well, using her size and strength.
"We did that last year a lot," Westerlund said. "We just have to be able to score the ball. The toughness factor is always there. We're almost always going to be in games, but if we can figure out how to be better offensively, take care of the ball and get in shape, I think we can win a lot of games this year."
No other Viking could get past four points. The Whitehall guards just haven't played much varsity basketball, and their scoring abilities will come.
The lone Viking guard with extensive experience is Greta Hosticka, but she had rust to shake off, playing her first varsity game since her sophomore season after missing all of last season with a leg injury. Whitehall didn't make any three-pointers, a glaring statistic for a team that's made that a big part of its offense in recent years.
"Making shots in practice is a little different than when you're forced to go a little different speed and rush your shot," Westerlund said. "But a lot of them have not played many varsity minutes. When they get used to playing more varsity minutes, and the speed of things, I think we'll be fine.
"Most teams are not going to be that athletic and long and quick on the defensive end. In a way, it's not going to get much tougher than that to score and handle the ball...We can take a lot out of it."
HART (38) Noggle 1 0-2 2, Marvin 3 1-3 7, VanAgtmael 2 0-1 5, Hovey 4 0-1 8, Boutell 4 2-2 12, Williamson 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 3-9 38.
WHITEHALL (28) Russell 1 0-0 2, Jeffries 3 6-9 12, Klint 2 0-0 4, Tjapkes 2 0-1 4, Coron 1 0-0 2, Hosticka 1 0-2 2, VanDam 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 28.
Hart............5 6 14 13 — 38
Whitehall....2 6 6 14 — 28
Three-point goals — Hart 3 (VanAgtmael, Boutell 2). Total fouls — Hart 15, Whitehall 15. JV score — Whitehall 36, Hart 30.