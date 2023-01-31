Despite struggling offensively, Whitehall was able to come away with a 28-21 win over Newaygo Monday evening.
The Vikings (9-6) only made eight field goals in the win, but showed strong defense. Ashley TenBrink returned from her brief absence from the lineup and joined Autumn Ferris in locking down the paint, while Onnyka Dempsey and Hailey Carnes played well on the perimeter.
TenBrink led the Vikings with nine points, and Ferris had 10 rebounds.
"Hopefully we will get healthy heading into our conference game at Manistee on Thursday to improve our offensive performance," Whitehall coach Brian Milliron said.