Whitehall dropped a 50-33 decision at Mason County Central Tuesday night despite four three-pointers from Ashley TenBrink.
Whitehall (10-9) didn't get on the board for nearly half the first quarter and was never able to take the lead after that.
TenBrink led the Vikings with 12 points. Sidney Shepherd and Autumn Ferris each added six.
WHITEHALL (33) Carnes 1 0-2 2, Zamojcin 1 0-0 2, TenBrink 4 0-0 12, Dempsey 2 0-0 5, Ferris 2 2-4 6, Ottinger 0 0-2 0, Shepherd 3 0-3 6. Totals 13 2-11 33.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (50) Petersen 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 3, Banks 1 4-4 7, Welch 2 1-2 6, Weinert 1 1-2 3, Hradel 1 0-0 2, Davila 1 0-0 3, Miller 3 2-2 9, Nelson 6 1-2 13, Mast 0 1-4 1. Totals 17 10-16 50.
Whitehall..... 9 6 8 10 — 33
Mason Co....17 8 17 8 — 50
Three-point goals — Whitehall 5 (TenBrink 4, Dempsey), Mason Co. Central 6 (Petersen, Green, Banks, Welch, Davila, Miller). Total fouls — Whitehall 8, Mason Co. Central 12. JV score — Mason Co. Central 32, Whitehall 29.