Whitehall lost a tight game to Shelby Wednesday night, 37-34, to close its regular season.
The Vikings (8-12, 6-8 West Michigan Conference) missed a free throw with 10 seconds to play that would've tied the score, and the Tigers converted two attempts in response to secure the win.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday before being moved to Wednesday. Because of a previously scheduled Whitehall boys basketball game, the contest was played at Shelby instead of at Whitehall.
Charley Klint had another solid game for Whitehall, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Lola Buckner scored five fourth-quarter points to keep the Vikings in the game.