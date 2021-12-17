WHITEHALL — Whitehall still fell a few plays short Friday night, but the Vikings showed the tenacity coach Derek Westerlund wants to see from his team in a 37-25 defeat to West Michigan Conference favorite Hart.
The Vikings (2-4, 2-2 WMC), who mustered only one field goal in the first half, fought their way back in the game late and got as close as three points before Hart responded with a couple of clutch plays and good late free throw shooting.
"We've just flat-out got to score more, but I was proud of their fight," Westerlund said. "We kind of executed the defensive game plan exactly like we wanted to."
Whitehall's defense had the benefit of drawing a shorthanded Hart team in its first game without star Jayd Hovey, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. However, that didn't take away from a gutsy effort in holding Hart under 40 points and forcing some big turnovers late in the game. McKena Coron led the defensive effort with 11 rebounds and three steals.
On offense, the team struggled, as most Hart opponents do, but the Vikings got some timely shots from Autumn Ferris and Hailey Carnes to stay in the game late. Perhaps just as encouraging, the team continued to push forward after top scorer Charley Klint fouled out with 6:24 to play, cutting Hart's lead to three. Klint has carried the bulk of the scoring load so far - she led again Friday with eight points - and the Vikings won't be able to win big games without giving her some help.
The only thing that stopped Whitehall from maybe even having the lead at one point was missed free throws; the Vikings missed eight straight down the stretch, plus an open layup.
"The girls didn't flinch when (Klint) fouled out," Westerlund said. "They made some big plays...I don't know if we would've won, but it would've been a pretty close game if we'd made six or seven of those free throws.
"I was proud of all of them. In Montague, when Chuck scores 22 of (our) 27 points, you're not going to win. When you have every girl contributing just a little bit, even if it's four points, or a steal or a rebound, that's when we can start winning."
A cousin of that quality is an ability to make quick decisions. The fast-paced and hyper-athletic Hart team poses a threat to any offense, but it was aided by the Vikings' occasional freezing up against the pressure.
"We talk about being tough and wanting the ball," Westerlund said. "A lot of the girls have played at the JV level and they're just not quite shot-ready. They're not quite ready to catch and attack. Especially when you're playing a team like Hart, you've got to know what you're doing next. I think it's playing at this speed a little more and I think we're getting there. We have to fight for boards. That toughness is coming, I think."
HART (37) Hicks 1 2-2 4, Aerts 0 1-2 1, Marvin 3 2-3 8, Hovey 6 1-2 13, Coker 2 0-0 6, VanAgtmael 1 2-4 4, Boutell 0 1-5 1. Totals 13 9-18 37.
WHITEHALL (25) Carnes 2 1-2 5, Buckner 1 0-0 3, Strandberg 0 2-2 2, Dempsey 0 1-4 1, Ringler 0 0-2 0, Ferris 1 2-3 4, Coron 1 0-4 2, Klint 1 6-7 8. Totals 6 12-24 25.
Hart............11 6 9 11 — 37
Whitehall.... 4 3 10 8 — 25
Three-point goals — Hart 2 (Coker 2), Whitehall 1 (Buckner). Total fouls — Hart 21, Whitehall 19. Fouled out — Hicks, Hovey, Dempsey, Klint. JV score — Hart 54, Whitehall 13.