MUSKEGON — Whitehall lost to a potent Western Michigan Christian team Saturday afternoon, 60-32.
"With three starters over six feet (tall) and an all-state guard to go with the size, WMC was a tough matchup," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said.
The Vikings (4-4) were tied with the Warriors at seven after a quarter, but WMC controlled most of the rest of the game. Whitehall briefly made a run to get within eight points in the third quarter, but after that it was all Christian.
Charley Klint and Karleigh Jeffries each had eight points to lead the Vikings.